Back in their golden era, Leeds Rhinos came into their own as the nights drew in and the margin for error grew smaller.

The Rhinos were the kings of Old Trafford between 2004 and 2017 but have only been back once since and lacked the fear factor that marked them out as the team to beat.

While Leeds are still re-establishing themselves as genuine contenders under Brad Arthur, the leading teams will not be queueing up to face them in the play-offs.

The Rhinos, as they so often did in the past, appear to be timing their run to perfection after wearing down Huddersfield Giants to make it five straight wins.

It was not vintage Leeds at the Accu Stadium but once again they showed the defensive traits required to go all the way.

After registering back-to-back shutouts on the road, the Rhinos have now conceded just two tries in four games.

Points may have been in short supply until the closing stages on Thursday night but numbers like that are what excite coaches at this time of year.

Without the ball, Arthur has his team exactly where he wants them two games from the play-offs.

Harry Newman celebrates his first-half try. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Leeds can now sit back and watch Wigan Warriors' testing away date with St Helens on Friday night, knowing a slip by their rivals would leave them on course for a straight shootout for a top-two finish on the final weekend.

Jake Connor gave the Rhinos a scare when he went off nursing a knock but the rest of the night went to plan for the Rhinos.

Leeds suffocated Huddersfield with their intensity in defence in the early stages and the pressure told when Harry Newman broke the deadlock from Brodie Croft's grubber kick.

The opening try aside, the Rhinos lacked a cutting edge in a frustrating attacking performance.

Brad Arthur watched his team grind the Giants down. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

James McDonnell failed to make the most of a break after racing through a hole from Croft's short ball but that was as close as Leeds came to adding a second before the interval.

In the end, they had to settle for a pair of Connor penalties in the minutes leading into the break.

The Rhinos suffered a blow when the half-back's night was cut short but they would not be derailed.

If Morgan Gannon's try midway through the second half owed to a huge slice of fortune following a scruffy pass by Lachie Miller, Croft's late effort was all down to the full-back's brilliance.

Morgan Gannon went over for Leeds on the hour mark. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

With Huddersfield out on their feet, Miller chipped over the top and collected himself before finding Croft in support on his left shoulder.

Mikolaj Oledzki had the last word with a barge-over effort to make it two tries in the final four minutes but the damage had long since been done.

For all their enthusiasm and endeavour, Huddersfield could find no way through the Leeds rearguard and eventually ran out of steam.

The Giants enjoyed a spell of pressure in the first half but left empty-handed in the face of bruising defence.

Aside from George Flanagan being denied by a marginal forward pass call and a timely tackle by rookie Leeds centre Ned McCormack on Aidan McGowan, Huddersfield were held at arm's length by their West Yorkshire rivals.

It was a step in the right direction for Luke Robinson's men on the back of a drubbing by Wakefield Trinity but 2025 is not a year they will look back on fondly.

Huddersfield Giants: Flanagan, Halsall, Gagai, Bibby, McGowan, Rush, Russell, Burgess, Woolford, Powell, Greenwood, Billington, Rushton. Substitutes: Golding, King, Land, Rogers.

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Hall, Newman, McCormack, Hankinson, Croft, Connor, Oledzki, Ackers, Jenkins, Gannon, McDonnell, Watkins. Substitutes: O'Connor, Bentley, Cassell, Lisone.

Tries: Newman (11), Gannon (60), Croft (76), Oledzki (80).

Goals: Connor 2/3, Miller 3/3.