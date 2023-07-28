Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson not taking extra satisfaction from form spike after job scrutiny

Ian Watson insists he does not take extra satisfaction from Huddersfield Giants' recent resurgence after facing questions about his job security only a month ago.

The Giants hit rock bottom in a 54-0 drubbing at Leeds Rhinos but embattled head coach Watson came out swinging, reaffirming his belief that he will bring success to the club.

Watson promised "tough and honest conversations" and has got a positive response from his side in the shape of three straight wins after an improved showing in an eighth loss in nine games at Wigan Warriors.

Huddersfield are threatening a late play-off charge but vindication was not on Watson's mind following a gritty 19-12 win over Hull FC.

"I don't worry about the outside noise," he said. "I've got to focus on what we're doing.

"I can't get carried away when we're winning or too down when we're losing.

"It does hurt you when you're losing and not getting the rewards for the work the boys are doing. For them to come through the other side and get the rewards for the effort they've put in is a credit to the group.

"I've always had trust in the group. I said it after the Headingley game – it's a great group of people. There are things that have gone against us that people don't see, and don't need to see.

Olly Russell and Sam Halsall embrace after the win over Hull. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"We always knew where we wanted to get to and what we wanted to do. The boys are showing the characteristics now to play how we want to play."

After being forced to chop and change in the first half of the season, Watson has been able to field a spine of Jake Connor, Olly Russell, Tui Lolohea and Adam Milner in the last three games.

Watson says long overdue continuity is behind Huddersfield's best run of the year.

"The one biggest plus is the spine is settled," added Watson, who was left sweating over injuries to Jermaine McGillvary and Luke Yates after the victory over Hull.

Huddersfield celebrate Chris McQueen's winning try. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"I say it all the time – if you have a settled spine, your team generally goes well.

"I think that's the first time we've put the same 17 out for a long, long time which tells you that we're in an alright position.