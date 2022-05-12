Ricky Leutele fends off Iain Thornley. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The 32-year-old, who is in his second season with the club after joining from Melbourne Storm, scored a try in Huddersfield's 32-22 win over Wigan Warriors, taking his tally to six in 10 Super League outings.

After seeing Leutele produce another powerful performance, Watson made it clear that the Giants want to retain his services.

"We've offered him a contract so hopefully he's staying where he is," said the Huddersfield head coach.

Louis Senior goes over for one of his three tries. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"We love Ricky so we've offered him a contract and want him to stay here. Hopefully he signs it soon and stays where he is.

"He was outstanding. It was his 200th appearance and he's been Mr Consistent this year.

"That's probably the biggest compliment we can give him. The level he's playing at is phenomenal."

Watson rang the changes at the John Smith's Stadium, making eight to Wigan's seven with one eye on the upcoming Challenge Cup final between the teams.

Jake Wardle reacts after seeing his try go up to the big screen. (Picture: SWPix.com)

With several influential players on the sidelines, Watson was pleased with the way Tui Lolohea took control in an impressive performance.

"I spoke to Tui before the game and told him that he needed him to step up," said Watson.

"Chris Hill wasn't there, Yatesy (Luke Yates) wasn't there, Chris McQueen wasn't there so along with Theo (Fages) we needed him to step up and grip the team.

"I thought he did really well and there were certain points in the game where he did that.

"I think we win the game a bit easier if we don't bomb our opportunities in the first half."

With places for the final on May 28 potentially up for grabs over the next two weeks, Watson picked out Sam Hewitt as a player who enhanced his chances with McQueen currently injured.

"The squad's approach and mentality going into the game was outstanding," added Watson.

"Some guys stood up and showed really good performances. I'll highlight Sam Hewitt who was outstanding.