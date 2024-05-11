Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson threatens Challenge Cup changes after 'massive wake-up call'

Ian Watson was left shellshocked after seeing Huddersfield Giants capitulate to a 48-6 home defeat to Wigan Warriors in a "massive wake-up call" for his side.

The Giants were in the contest at half-time, only to concede 36 unanswered points in the final 40 minutes.

"There was nothing in it in the first half but we capitulated in the second half," said Watson.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news.

"You can talk about individual brilliance with some of the players like Bevan (French) and Jai (Field) but wow, I didn't see that one coming."

It was the worst possible preparation for Huddersfield ahead of next week's Challenge Cup semi-final against Warrington Wolves.

Watson has hinted that he will wield the axe for the clash in St Helens following a third straight defeat in Super League.

"It makes you rethink everything and want to go back to the drawing board and think about whether you're picking the right team or not," said Watson, who is without a host of players due to injury.

"We've not got much choice in certain things that we're doing at this moment in time but it makes you question a few things and that maybe you need to change something because that's our worst performance.

Bevan French escapes the attempted tackle of Tui Lolohea to score a try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We've had three losses on the bounce going into a semi-final. A lot of it is due to our own downfall.

"The players know it's not good enough. We're normally gritty as a team, will work hard for each other and stay in games. We didn't see that in the second half which is probably the most disappointing thing.

"What we pride ourselves on is being a team and having a team-first mentality. We went away from that massively. It's a massive wake-up call."

