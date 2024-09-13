Huddersfield Giants coach Luke Robinson manages recruitment expectations as he discusses overseas spots

Luke Robinson has moved to manage expectations over Huddersfield Giants' remaining recruitment following the addition of Zac Woolford.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Canberra Raiders hooker is preparing to join fellow new recruit Tom Burgess at the John Smith's Stadium ahead of 2025 but those two signings are the extent of Huddersfield's business so far.

Esan Marsters, Chris Hill and Olly Russell are on their way out of the Giants, while captain Luke Yates left for Warrington Wolves in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Robinson is not anticipating an influx of fresh faces.

"In an ideal situation, I'd love it if I had the tools to be able to go get three or four and really enhance the squad and put my stamp on it – but I'm not sure we're in that position," he said ahead of Saturday's home clash with Warrington.

"If the people above me can manoeuvre things to open doors and opportunities then great and we'll start scouring to see what we can do.

"You normally give an ideal scenario and what you'd like but it isn't in my hands. Fingers crossed there will be some stuff we can still do but whether that comes to fruition is not my decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we can't do anything, I'm more than happy with the players I've got. I think we can be a lot better individually and as a team. It's about enhancing the players we've got."

Luke Robinson has provided the latest on Huddersfield's recruitment. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Off-contract centre Kevin Naiqama could follow fellow overseas players Yates and Marsters out of Huddersfield, while Seb Ikahihifo is another linked with a move away.

Robinson does not expect to make full use of the seven quota spots next season.

"I think it'd be very difficult to fill them all now," he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At Wigan, the pillars of their club and team are their youth but let's not beat around the bush, their two best players are Jai Field and Bevan French.

Zac Woolford is on his way to Huddersfield. (Photo: (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images))

"To have a really successful side, your overseas players should be in the top tier of players in your squad and be better than what you've got over here.

"We do have a lot of quota spots remaining but I don't think it would be very wise to fill them with the wrong people.

"If people above my head can manoeuvre things and we can get the right people and players in then great – but it might be best to keep our gunpowder dry. If we have to get them a little bit later down the line, so be it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Bibby will make his debut with the Giants down to the bare bones for the visit of Warrington.

Jack Bibby makes his Huddersfield debut this weekend. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Jack Billington, whose only taste of first-team rugby came as 18th man in the reverse fixture, has also been drafted in by Robinson.

"We've had a lot of lads who have been wrapped in bubble wrap for the last six weeks," said the Giants head coach.

"A lot of them have not been able to train. They've basically been doing the captain's run and then playing but that's come to a head where if they play, they could potentially break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's out of my hands now with a fair few of them. I've said it a few times before but if you're fit and available, you're pretty much going to get an opportunity, which is great.

"When one door shuts, it's an opportunity for somebody else. It's exciting for the young lads that are getting an opportunity."

Warrington are chasing a top-two spot in the final two rounds, in contrast to Huddersfield whose season is over according to the league table.

However, Robinson will accept nothing less than a committed performance from his depleted side.