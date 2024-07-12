Huddersfield Giants coach Luke Robinson ready for top job but only focused on Leigh Leopards clash

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robinson, who has been on the coaching staff at Huddersfield since his retirement in 2016, was placed in interim charge on Thursday, just 48 hours out from the game against Leigh Leopards.

"I do feel ready," said the 39-year-old.

"I'm not throwing my hat in or out of the ring but I think I've done a decent apprenticeship. I worked under a lot of coaches during my playing career and a lot of coaches during my coaching career.

"With my knowledge of the game, I back myself but it's not something I've really thought about. It's come around really quickly.

"At this moment in time, I'm just concentrating on getting the team winning. What comes on the back of that is for a later date."

The clash at Leigh Sports Village offers Robinson the chance to lead Huddersfield to just a second victory since April.

The former half-back is putting no extra importance on the fixture against Leigh, who are just one point adrift of the eighth-placed Giants.

Luke Robinson has taken the reins on an interim basis. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"It's always an audition," said Robinson at the start of his second spell as interim head coach.

"You're constantly wanting to be the best version of yourself but I'm not really bothered about myself.

"As a coach, I've taken a leaf out of some of the greatest coaches I've ever worked under to make it all about the playing group."

The dressing room harmony has been questioned since Watson's sacking, with Sky Sports pundit Sam Tomkins pointing to the recent ostracisation of Jake Connor.

Huddersfield are set to miss out on the play-offs again. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Robinson believes it is only natural for players to feel unhappy after eight defeats in nine games.

"There normally is discontent when you're losing games," he said.

"When you're winning, every player is happy whether you're getting picked or not; when you're not winning, players obviously become disgruntled and there's a little bit of disharmony.

"It's my job to try bring the group together, iron out some of the issues and make us a unit that wants to play for each other and the club.