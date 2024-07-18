Huddersfield Giants coach Luke Robinson talks injuries, Luke Yates exit and own future

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robinson was thrust into the role last week following Ian Watson's sacking and oversaw a positive performance at Leigh Leopards 48 hours later.

However, it was a costly 20-16 defeat for the Giants with Oliver Wilson, Joe Greenwood, Sam Hewitt and Andre Savelio all joining the list of absentees, limiting Robinson's options for Friday's home clash with Salford Red Devils.

"It's been interesting," said Robinson as he reflected on his first week in charge.

"It probably hasn't been the easiest of weeks regarding playing numbers with the players that got injured in the last game.

"It's been a little bit difficult but it was a step in the right direction. The commitment and effort they showed each other was second to none.

"We had no subs at the end. The physios told me during the warm-up that Ash Golding couldn't play because of a bad back – and he ended up doing 50 minutes.

"We were down on troops but the morale and effort was outstanding."

Luke Robinson takes charge of his second game as interim Huddersfield boss this week. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

For all the positives, it was a ninth defeat in 10 games for the Giants and the situation has only got more complicated since.

The loss of captain Luke Yates to Warrington Wolves on Monday compounded Huddersfield's issues.

"We lost Wilson with a calf and Greeny (Greenwood) for the year with a pec/shoulder," said Robinson, who will be without key men Adam Swift and Esan Marsters until the final few weeks of the season.

"Ash went off the field with a head knock but luckily passed. Sam Hewitt went off with a head knock and is out for two games – but he got a ban anyway.

Luke Robinson gives instructions from the sideline at Leigh Sports Village. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"We lost Dre (Savelio) to the disciplinary. We were supposed to get Seb (Ikahihifo) back this week but unfortunately he's had to see a specialist with his head knock and they've determined he needs another couple of weeks off.

"Not only have we lost five players, we've lost our captain and 80-minute middle. To say we're down to the bare bones is a little bit of an understatement."

Yates had been due to see out the season at the John Smith's Stadium before moving to Warrington on a two-year contract.

However, the hardworking Australian forward opted to leave Huddersfield early to chase silverware with the high-flying Wolves.

Luke Yates has left Huddersfield with 10 games of the season remaining. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"It's something that had been lingering for a few weeks," said Robinson.

"Warrington approached him about coming early. Me and Yatesy have a good relationship and a mutual respect. He felt he had an opportunity to win things at Warrington this year and that it was in his best interests to go now.

"I was dead set against it. He's been one of our best middles this year doing things that nobody else can do.

"I wanted to keep him but unfortunately, it was above my head."

Robinson is no stranger to the stresses of the top job after taking over on an interim basis during the Covid-disrupted 2020 season following Simon Woolford's exit.

A member of Huddersfield's coaching staff since his retirement in 2016, the 39-year-old knows the club inside out.

Aidan McGowan, right, is new to Super League. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Robinson has served a long apprenticeship at the John Smith's Stadium but is relaxed about what the future holds beyond his second interim spell in charge.

"I've got to have conversations with the club yet," he said. "We've not sat down because it's been very much just trying to get a team on the field and there's been a lot of stuff going on.

"I've told the club I feel like I'm ready to coach at the top level and think I'd do a really good job of it. If they deem it's not that time for me, I'm more than happy to assist whoever comes in to make the club better.

"Do I think I'd be a good head coach? Yeah I do. Is there a burning desire and rush? There is a desire yes but there's no rush on my part."

Robinson's immediate objective is to end Huddersfield's four-match losing run that stretches back to late May when the Giants beat Hull FC, their only win in three months.

While he acknowledged that a form spike would improve his chances of landing the job permanently, Robinson's main focus is setting up the likes of Aidan McGowan and Fenton Rogers for successful Super League careers.

"I think a string of results would," said Robinson.

"It's been made a hell of a lot more difficult with losing our key and more experienced players – but I've got confidence in the young lads.

"That's how I made my name. Me, Kev (Brown) and Lockers (Sean O'Loughlin) got an opportunity at Wigan, not because we forced our way into the team but because there were injuries.

"Fingers crossed we can pick up some wins but I didn't get into coaching for it to be about me; it's always been about the group that I'm coaching and making them better players and people.