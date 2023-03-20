Huddersfield Giants forward Harry Rushton hoping to nail down spot after mature audition

From breaking through at Wigan Warriors to moving over to the other side of the world as a teenager, Harry Rushton has had to grow up fast.

Rushton swapped the comforts of home for Australia and Canberra Raiders in late 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, a challenging experience for anybody let alone a young player finding his way in the game.

After getting what he wanted out of his time in the NRL, the forward returned to England with Huddersfield Giants last year.

Rushton's impressive maturity was evident in the immediate aftermath of his Giants debut against old club Wigan on Friday night.

Although there was understandable disappointment about coming out on the wrong side of the result, the 21-year-old calmly dissected a frustrating performance from the home team in a 14-12 defeat.

All four tries in a hard-fought game came from kicks, with Huddersfield errors leading to two of Wigan's three scores.

"It was unfortunate about the kicks," Rushton told The Yorkshire Post.

"We spoke at half-time about putting pressure on the kickers. Maybe we didn't do that to the best of our abilities.

Harry Rushton, right, celebrates Kevin Naiqama's try. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

"It doesn't help when Bibbs (Jake Bibby) is getting those kicks on his head every single time. He's got a lot of players coming at him as well so we probably need to escort a bit better.

"At the end of the day, if they don't get in that field position, they don't get to put those kicks up."

On Huddersfield's attack, he added: "We try to play a field position kind of game; it's not about scoring loads of tries.

"We just needed to put more pressure on them and be happy to get repeat sets.

Harry Rushton of Ireland offloads the ball at Headingley. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

"We were good at that at times but we just need to be happy to stay down there and break them down slowly."

With the help of Rushton, the Giants won the forward battle at the John Smith's Stadium.

But Ian Watson's men could find no way through a resolute Wigan defence, Kevin Naiqama's fortuitous try aside.

For all his globetrotting, it was only Rushton's fifth appearance at first-team level, to go with three outings for Ireland at last year's World Cup.

Harry Rushton during the NRL trial match between Canberra Raiders and Manly Sea Eagles. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

He got the chance to show his versatility after Josh Jones failed a HIA in the first half.

"I got put in the back row for the second half because Jonesy was out," said Rushton after starting in the middle.

"I wasn't expecting that but I'd been training there so I felt comfortable.

"As a team, we're not happy with where we are. We made a few errors when we just need to stay in the grind.

"Still finding our way (at the start of the new season) is an excuse we don't want to use.

"We've been training for a while and have all played together, even if there were a couple of changes this week.

"There are a lot of positives to come out of the game and something we can build on for next week against St Helens.

"We were only two points off tonight. If the ball is kicked in a different direction, we probably would have won the game.

"We can't be too downhearted only four games into the season."

A second loss leaves the Giants off the pace at the top of Super League but Thursday's visit of the four-peat champions offers the perfect chance to give their season lift-off.

On a personal note, Rushton is seeking a run of games to prove his value to Watson.

"I hope so but I'm just taking every day as it comes," he said on his prospects of staying in the side.

"Competition is fierce. There are a lot of middles and back-rowers.

"I see myself as a ball-playing 13 eventually but I'll go wherever I'm needed.

"Watto knows the game and the team best so will put the best team out there.

"I just hope I'm in and can prove myself next week. It probably wasn't the best game I could have hoped for tonight but I always pride myself on working hard and think I did that.

"Sometimes it's not enough just working your hardest."

Matty English is likely to return after missing the game against Wigan with a knock but with Joe Greenwood sidelined through injury and Sam Hewitt out on loan at Wakefield Trinity, Watson could turn to Rushton to fill the second-row hole left by Jones.

"I thought Harry was outstanding," said the Giants head coach, who has the likes of Harvey Livett and Owen Trout waiting in the wings.

"I was really excited this morning because I've wanted to see him in our team.

"He's a great young kid and he's been hankering to get in there and I thought he did great.