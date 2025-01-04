Huddersfield Giants half-back Adam Clune ready to show best form after honest assessment of debut Super League season

Between the team's struggles and his own patchy form, it was a challenging debut season in Super League for Huddersfield Giants scrum-half Adam Clune.

The Australian had his moments in 2024 – the highlight a classy solo try at Castleford Tigers – but playing behind a beaten pack is a thankless task for any half-back.

Only basement dwellers Hull FC and London Broncos made fewer metres than the Giants, whose error count was among the highest in the competition.

Huddersfield's form fell off a cliff after a promising start and Clune was helpless to prevent another ninth-place finish for the West Yorkshire club.

"It was pretty disappointing from a team point of view but also personally," said the 29-year-old, who joined from Newcastle Knights at the end of 2023.

"I definitely didn't play the footy that I know I'm capable of. I wasn't able to get the best out of myself on a consistent basis.

"Especially as a half-back when your team finishes where we did, you look back on it as a disappointing season.

"I would have liked to have a fair bit of influence on the team's performance and you take it a bit personally as a half-back when you're not getting the results.

Adam Clune learnt a lot about Super League last season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I learnt a lot of lessons. I understand the playing group more and we'll play a different style of footy this year that will help my game, so I'm looking forward to that.

"I probably wasn't able to find my way into the team as well as I would have liked but that's part of the transition sometimes.

"It's really disappointing because I want to be playing finals and better footy myself. I came over here to stamp my authority on the team and probably didn't do that.

"I'm hoping for a better start and a more consistent year."

Adam Clune is ready for a big year in 2025. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Clune made 47 NRL appearances for St George Illawarra Dragons and Newcastle before making the move to Super League.

Even at 29, he is still learning the art of marshalling a struggling team.

"That's the challenge and job of a half-back to still be able to do that when you're on the back foot," said Clune.

"When you're getting beat consistently, which we were more times than we would have liked, it is difficult. We had a really low completion rate so there's only a certain amount of influence one person can have.

Adam Clune celebrates his classy try at Castleford with Kevin Naiqama. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"That can be difficult but in saying that, I learnt a bit more about the game and players' strengths and weaknesses.

"Hopefully having that knowledge and experience holds me in good stead for this season."

Although the NRL is the sport's premier competition, adjustments are required to make a successful transition to Super League.

The biggest challenge for Clune was getting used to a different tempo.

"The game is a bit slower so you've got to get used to that as a half-back," he said.

"Making that adjustment was a bit different than I thought but I was expecting that because I'd spoken to a few people about it.

Adam Clune struggled to have an influence in an underperforming Huddersfield side in 2024. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"I expected it to be really tough and it was. The style of play over here from team to team can be really different. Salford play a certain way, St Helens play a certain way and it's a little bit less system-based than the NRL, which is interesting and exciting.

"You get a lot more wingers and centres going for intercepts over here but I've said to myself that if I'm not throwing intercepts I'm not doing my job well enough.

"The first year was a really good experience but also really disappointing in the same sense."

Clune's bid for a brighter 2025 hit an early stumbling block when he strained his calf the day before he flew back to England after an off-season break in Australia.

Now fit, Clune can take heart from the overseas players who have bounced back from a difficult first season to star in Super League, Shaun Kenny-Dowall chief among them.

"That's the way I'm hoping it goes for me," said Clune, who missed just four of Huddersfield's 30 games last year.

"I was disappointed with how things went last year and definitely want to improve a lot."

As for his ultimate Super League goal, Clune will not compromise despite last season's damp squib.

"We've made some good signings and have got a really good group," added Clune, who is joined at the John Smith's Stadium by latest NRL recruits Tom Burgess, Zac Woolford, Jacob Gagai and Taane Milne.

"If there's anything I want to achieve in rugby league, it's winning a premiership at the highest level. Every year that's what I want to do and that hasn't changed.