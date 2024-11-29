Huddersfield Giants land Golden Boot nominee Taane Milne to conclude 2025 business

Huddersfield Giants have completed the signing of Fiji international Taane Milne to conclude their business for the 2025 Super League season.

The versatile centre has signed a two-year deal to follow former South Sydney Rabbitohs team-mates Tom Burgess and Jacob Gagai to the John Smith's Stadium.

Milne scored four tries in 21 NRL matches for the Rabbitohs last season before starring for Fiji in the Pacific Championships.

The Golden Boot nominee has revealed the role Burgess played in selling the project at Huddersfield.

"I'm really excited to make the move over there," said Milne. "My partner will come eventually.

"It's been a long process but I'm glad it's done now and can't wait to get into training and meet the boys.

"I was speaking to Tom Burgess and he was talking good things about the club. He asked if I'd be interested in a move if an opportunity came about and coming off contract, I said I would think about it.

"Robbo (Luke Robinson, head coach) gave me a call two weeks in and told me he was interested. I'm having a baby in January and he rang me to tell me about how it is a family-orientated club and reassured me. I really respected that."

Taane Milne represented Fiji last month. (Photo: Pita Simpson/Getty Images)

The signing of Milne helps offset the departures of Esan Marsters and Kevin Naiqama and completes Robinson's 30-man squad for the start of 2025.

Earlier this week, Huddersfield director of rugby Andy Kelly stressed that "whoever is first through the door would be our last piece of business in terms of incomings".

Chairman Ken Davy views the deal as another significant coup for the new-look Giants.

"Being able to secure the signing of an international NRL centre who was Fiji's man of the match and a Golden Boot nominee is a great capture for the Giants," said Davy.

Taane Milne celebrates a try for the Rabbitohs. (Photo: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

"It shows our commitment to providing Luke Robinson with a quality squad to compete in the Betfred Super League.

"I'm extremely confident that Taane will be an excellent addition to our squad and we are excited to have him join our club. He performed extremely well in the recent internationals and we're hoping he can continue that form in the claret and gold.