Huddersfield Giants new boy Tom Deakin on English allegiance, Sydney Roosters upbringing and time as a boxer

Born in England but raised in Australia, Huddersfield Giants new boy Tom Deakin could be forgiven for being conflicted about his allegiance.

After all, he has spent most of his life Down Under and his voice carries an unmistakable Aussie twang.

But his Lancastrian father has never allowed him to forget his roots.

"Australia is where I was brought up but I feel like I'm still English," Deakin told The Yorkshire Post.

"My mum, dad and grandparents are English so I still feel like a Pommy.

"I'd definitely put my hand up to play for England. I've had conversations all my life with my dad about it. He's always said 'You're English, son" and that's something I've always listened to."

Deakin moved over to Australia when he was five after his parents upped roots to seek "better opportunities".

His long stint in the Sydney Roosters set-up vindicated their decision.

Thomas Deakin in action for the Roosters in a trial game this year. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images)

Ironically, it ultimately led the hooker back to England, where he first learned the game.

"I've got very vague memories of growing up here," said Deakin. "A few things like the old houses but very, very minimal.

"I played for Oldham St Annes as a little kid. Funnily enough, I came over here with my Australian rugby league team for a tour and was able to put the St Annes jersey on again to play against my Australian team which was pretty cool."

Deakin was picked up by the Roosters at a young age and although he never made his NRL debut, it was the perfect grounding for a teenager.

The hooker goes over to score against the Newtown Jets. (Photo by Tim Allsop/Getty Images)

Now 21, Deakin is ready to put his learnings into practice at Huddersfield.

"It was awesome," he said.

"When I was about 13 or 14, the Roosters came up to the Central Coast and I became part of their system.

"I went down to Sydney to live for two years and be around the first team for a bit before going full-time last year.

Tom Deakin rubbed shoulders with some of the best players in Australia during his time with the Roosters. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images)

"I got to learn so much. They have one of the best coaches in the game in Trent Robinson and then you've got some of the best players in James Tedesco and Luke Keary, with some of the greats of the game like Boyd Cordner hanging around too.

"To watch them and see how they approach it every day – not just skill-wise but their focus on the one percenters – was a pleasure. That professionalism is something I've brought over here."

Deakin had to grow up quickly after combining his rugby commitments with boxing as a child.

He stopped fighting when he was 15 but not before becoming a two-time Australian champion and a three-time Golden Gloves champion.

"Funnily enough I got into it for my footy because I was very heavy-footed and wasn't the quickest or the sharpest," said Deakin.

"It's something I fell in love with and kicked on with. My last fight was for the Australian Championship.

Ian Watson has a new hooker in Tom Deakin. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"It definitely helped my footy game. I was very slow as a young kid but am a lot sharper and better on my feet nowadays.

"To lose weight to fight and put it all on again for footy, it came to the point where a decision had to be made and I chose rugby league."

Deakin is making a good fist of his preferred career choice with the help of his transferrable boxing skills.

After making his reserve-grade debut at 18, Deakin played 20 games for the Roosters' second string in the NSW Cup this year.

"I felt quite comfortable," he said.

"Playing against really good fringe NRL players or first-graders coming back from injury gave me a lot of confidence.

"I feel like I can play against some of the better players."

A move to Huddersfield not only presented an opportunity to head home but to establish himself as a starting hooker at the top level.

Deakin sees the Giants as the perfect club for the next stage of his development.

"I was starting to become an established reserve-grade player and felt ready to step up," said Deakin, who is two weeks into pre-season with his new side.

"For Huddersfield to come through and offer me a first-team place, it seemed like the right step.

"With what Watto (Ian Watson, head coach) and the club presented around their goals, it was very enticing and their style suits me.

"It's the right fit for me and is a team where I can really excel and express myself."

Although he is competing with Adam Milner and Ash Golding, Deakin is the only out-and-out nine in Watson's squad.

The hooker spot is there for the taking, a fact not lost on Deakin.

"There is a clear path there but nothing is ever given," he added.