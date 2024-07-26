Huddersfield Giants' Olly Russell speaks out on Sam Lisone controversy after Leeds Rhinos loss

The officials have come under fire for failing to spot an apparent elbow from Lisone to Russell's head until it was too late.

Leeds scored later in the set to open up a two-score lead just before half-time to loud boos from the home crowd.

The incident was put on report but many onlookers felt the wild carry was worthy of a red card.

Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin claimed that the outcome justified players staying down to give the officials time to review an incident and get the decision in their favour.

Russell, however, would do the same thing again to maintain the sport's integrity.

"I don't normally comment after games but people (are) saying I cost the team a try or the game for not staying down," he posted on social media.

"I signed up to the sport knowing it was tough and not football to roll around and pretend I'm hurt.

Olly Russell was at the centre of a controversial moment on Thursday night. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"I stand by getting up and the correct decision was made."

Interim Huddersfield head coach Luke Robinson, who asked Russell to play as a forward against Leeds, expressed his pride at Russell’s honesty and bravery.

"He’s elbowed him straight in the face," said Robinson.

"The referee said he wasn’t allowed to do anything during the game because the play had gone so far.

Sam Lisone could find himself in hot water. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We don’t want it to turn into football. If anybody watches the game now, players stay down because everything is televised and they know it will be reviewed.