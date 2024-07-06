Huddersfield Giants owner Ken Davy issues apology after drubbing intensifies pressure on Ian Watson

The Giants' season is hanging by a thread following an eighth defeat in nine games and their heaviest yet in 2024.

"I want to apologise to all the fans and supporters of the Huddersfield Giants everywhere for tonight's loss to Warrington," said Davy. "Everyone at the club knows that results like this are simply not good enough.

"Like all clubs at this stage of the season we obviously have some injuries, however I am confident that we have the quality of player and depth of squad to do battle with any of our rivals in Super League and come out on top.

"The fact is we know we can do better than tonight's disappointing result and with about half the season remaining, we need to use this defeat as a spur to demonstrate to our fans that we can deliver the victories on the pitch that the club and all our supporters deserve.

"I thank you all most sincerely for your continued support and look forward to enjoying happier times in the second half of the season."

Watson steered Huddersfield to the Challenge Cup final and a third-place finish in 2022 but the Giants have failed to reach those heights since.

With what Davy described as "undoubtedly the strongest squad I've seen during my time at the club", Watson's men could only finish ninth last year and are way off the pace again this season.

Ian Watson looks dejected after his side's 48-0 loss to Warrington. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Davy called an impromptu meeting on Thursday but did not get the desired response from a depleted squad.

There are growing calls for Watson to be sacked, which is taking its toll on the 47-year-old.

He said: "Let’s be honest, no one cares. It’s just about winning.

"No one really cares. People can say they do. People can talk about welfare. You can talk about coaches being under pressure and stress. Frigging hell, I’ve been banging my head against a wall for the last eight weeks.