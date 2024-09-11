Huddersfield Giants sign son of former head coach to kick off recruitment under Luke Robinson

Australian hooker Zac Woolford will tread the same path as his father after signing for Huddersfield Giants.

The 28-year-old – son of former Giants head coach Simon Woolford – has signed a one-year deal to become the first recruit of the Luke Robinson era.

Woolford Jnr played 39 games for Canberra Raiders in the NRL and has made over 100 appearances in the New South Wales Cup.

"I'm stoked to get it all done," he said. "I've been in talks for a few weeks now so I'm glad it's all done and signed.

"I can't wait to get over there and get started. I'm following in the footsteps here in Canberra of my dad and now moving on to a club he’s previously been involved in. He's really happy for me."

Woolford becomes Huddersfield's second confirmed signing for 2025 – following the addition of England prop Tom Burgess – and strengthens a problem position for the club.

Adam Milner and Ashton Golding have shared the duties for much of this season, with specialist hooker Thomas Deakin featuring only seven times.

Robinson, whose first experience as a head coach came when Woolford Snr was sacked by the Giants in 2020, is backing the new signing to have the desired impact at Super League level.

Zac Woolford is on his way to Huddersfield. (Photo: (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images))

"All of us at the Huddersfield Giants are really pleased to have acquired the services of Zac Woolford," said Robinson, who landed the top job last week after his second spell as interim boss.

"It's been no secret that the club have been looking for a hooker and we think he ticks all the right boxes.

"He's a big boy that likes defending and has got great service. He's also got great deception – he's a crafty hooker who we think will enhance our attack no end.