Luke Robinson has backed Huddersfield Giants to defy their injury crisis and early-season form to beat Catalans Dragons.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Giants boss has been forced to dig deep into his squad this week, with just eight of his top 17 fit and available.

Huddersfield – the only winless side in Super League after six rounds – have been written off ahead of Sunday’s home clash with the Dragons but Robinson's belief remains unshaken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to win every game, no matter what side we put out," he said.

"We've got an inexperienced group and are lacking numbers in certain areas but I've got every faith they'll put their best foot forward.

"Sometimes it creates an opportunity for somebody to step up. I didn't make my debut for any other reason than Adrian Lam got injured.

"A lot of times, young kids come through when you least expect it. I'm expecting them to be better for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the long run, hopefully the club will be in a better state with these young lads gaining experience."

It has been a season of struggle so far for the Giants. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Rising star George Flanagan will take on more responsibility in the absence of the injured Tui Lolohea as he looks to celebrate his new contract in style.

Robinson believes he will have enough quality out there to get the job done.

"When you've got a group of men who try their hardest and work hard for each other, we can definitely get the result," he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Although players are playing different positions, I still have every faith that they're going to go out there and do a good job – and I still expect us to win.