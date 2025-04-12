Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons: Luke Robinson backs hosts to defy injury crisis and claim first win
The Giants boss has been forced to dig deep into his squad this week, with just eight of his top 17 fit and available.
Huddersfield – the only winless side in Super League after six rounds – have been written off ahead of Sunday’s home clash with the Dragons but Robinson's belief remains unshaken.
"We want to win every game, no matter what side we put out," he said.
"We've got an inexperienced group and are lacking numbers in certain areas but I've got every faith they'll put their best foot forward.
"Sometimes it creates an opportunity for somebody to step up. I didn't make my debut for any other reason than Adrian Lam got injured.
"A lot of times, young kids come through when you least expect it. I'm expecting them to be better for it.
"In the long run, hopefully the club will be in a better state with these young lads gaining experience."
Rising star George Flanagan will take on more responsibility in the absence of the injured Tui Lolohea as he looks to celebrate his new contract in style.
Robinson believes he will have enough quality out there to get the job done.
"When you've got a group of men who try their hardest and work hard for each other, we can definitely get the result," he added.
"Although players are playing different positions, I still have every faith that they're going to go out there and do a good job – and I still expect us to win.
"I don't want to put too much pressure on them but as a club we should try and win every game.
