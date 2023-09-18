Huddersfield Giants veteran Chris McQueen calls time on stellar career
The 36-year-old, who is coming to the end of his contract at the John Smith’s Stadium, has scored 34 tries in 82 appearances for the Giants since joining from Wests Tigers in the closing stages of the 2020 season.
McQueen enjoyed a stellar 2022 campaign, claiming the Lance Todd Trophy for his performance in the Challenge Cup final before being named in the Super League Dream Team after scoring 17 tries from the pack.
The back-rower was a member of South Sydney Rabbitohs' Grand Final-winning team in 2014 and also played for Gold Coast Titans in the NRL.
McQueen represented Queensland six times in the State of Origin and earned one England cap in 2017.
"Chris McQueen will call time on a legendary 14-year career on Friday evening as he will play his last competitive game vs Warrington Wolves," read a statement by Huddersfield.
"Chris deserves the very best Giants send-off. We ask everyone to get down to the John Smith's Stadium on Friday evening to wish Chris well.
"We wish Chris the very best as he returns home to Australia at the end of the year and look forward to welcoming him back to the John Smith's Stadium in the future. Thank you, Chris McQueen."