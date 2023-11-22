Hull derby given top billing in round one as key Super League fixtures released

The Hull derby has been given top billing in round one in a blockbuster start to the 2024 Super League season.

Hull FC will host fierce rivals Hull KR on Thursday, February 15 in front of the Sky Sports cameras as they aim to get back on top in the city.

The Black and Whites won the last derby meeting in July but have not finished above their foes in the table since 2020.

The teams will meet three times next year, with the second clash scheduled for March 29 at Craven Park.

Tony Smith's men will be out to atone for the 40-0 drubbing they suffered on home soil last Easter when they usher in the new campaign.

All eyes will be on Headingley the following night as Leeds Rhinos new boys Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers go up against old club Salford Red Devils.

The Rhinos paid a significant fee to land the pair last month in a high-profile double swoop.

Salford centre Nene Macdonald also faces an immediate reunion with his former employers following his acrimonious departure from Headingley at the end of last season.

Huddersfield Giants will travel to Leigh Leopards the same night, while Castleford Tigers kick off the Craig Lingard era with a home game against defending champions Wigan Warriors on Saturday, February 17.

The highlights of round two include Hull KR's home clash with the Rhinos and Huddersfield's match against St Helens at the John Smith's Stadium.

Hull face a trip to Warrington Wolves and Castleford travel to Salford.

As well as the Hull derby, the Easter Rivals Round will feature a West Yorkshire derby between Castleford and Leeds at Wheldon Road and an away date with London Broncos for Huddersfield.

Super League revealed the Magic Weekend fixtures on Tuesday and will release the full 2024 schedule tomorrow morning.

Round One

Thursday, February 15

Hull FC v Hull KR

Friday, February 16

Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

St Helens v London Broncos

Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants

Saturday, February 17

Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors

Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves

Round two

Thursday, February 22

Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos

Friday, February 23

London Broncos v Catalans Dragons

Warrington Wolves v Hull FC

Saturday, February 24

Huddersfield Giants v St Helens

Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards*

Sunday, February 25

Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers

*Subject to change due to World Club Challenge

Round three

Friday, March 1

Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants

Rivals Round

Thursday, March 28

Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Friday, March 29

Hull KR v Hull FC

St Helens v Wigan Warriors

Saturday, March 30

Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons

Salford Red Devils v Leigh Leopards

Sunday, March 31

London Broncos v Huddersfield Giants

Magic Weekend

Saturday, August 17

Hull FC v London Broncos

Wigan Warriors v St Helens

Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos

Sunday, August 18

Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils

Catalans Dragons v Hull KR