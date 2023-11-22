Hull derby given top billing in round one as key Super League fixtures released
Hull FC will host fierce rivals Hull KR on Thursday, February 15 in front of the Sky Sports cameras as they aim to get back on top in the city.
The Black and Whites won the last derby meeting in July but have not finished above their foes in the table since 2020.
The teams will meet three times next year, with the second clash scheduled for March 29 at Craven Park.
Tony Smith's men will be out to atone for the 40-0 drubbing they suffered on home soil last Easter when they usher in the new campaign.
All eyes will be on Headingley the following night as Leeds Rhinos new boys Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers go up against old club Salford Red Devils.
The Rhinos paid a significant fee to land the pair last month in a high-profile double swoop.
Salford centre Nene Macdonald also faces an immediate reunion with his former employers following his acrimonious departure from Headingley at the end of last season.
Huddersfield Giants will travel to Leigh Leopards the same night, while Castleford Tigers kick off the Craig Lingard era with a home game against defending champions Wigan Warriors on Saturday, February 17.
The highlights of round two include Hull KR's home clash with the Rhinos and Huddersfield's match against St Helens at the John Smith's Stadium.
Hull face a trip to Warrington Wolves and Castleford travel to Salford.
As well as the Hull derby, the Easter Rivals Round will feature a West Yorkshire derby between Castleford and Leeds at Wheldon Road and an away date with London Broncos for Huddersfield.
Super League revealed the Magic Weekend fixtures on Tuesday and will release the full 2024 schedule tomorrow morning.
Round One
Thursday, February 15
Hull FC v Hull KR
Friday, February 16
Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils
St Helens v London Broncos
Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants
Saturday, February 17
Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors
Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves
Round two
Thursday, February 22
Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos
Friday, February 23
London Broncos v Catalans Dragons
Warrington Wolves v Hull FC
Saturday, February 24
Huddersfield Giants v St Helens
Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards*
Sunday, February 25
Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers
*Subject to change due to World Club Challenge
Round three
Friday, March 1
Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants
Rivals Round
Thursday, March 28
Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Friday, March 29
Hull KR v Hull FC
St Helens v Wigan Warriors
Saturday, March 30
Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons
Salford Red Devils v Leigh Leopards
Sunday, March 31
London Broncos v Huddersfield Giants
Magic Weekend
Saturday, August 17
Hull FC v London Broncos
Wigan Warriors v St Helens
Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos
Sunday, August 18
Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils
Catalans Dragons v Hull KR
Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers