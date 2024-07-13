Hull derby hat-trick comes at cost for Willie Peters' team after injury to key man

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The influential full-back helped the Robins race into an 18-0 lead inside the opening quarter before leaving the field, leading to a reshuffle that dampened the away side's spark.

Hull FC were unable to overturn the deficit despite a second-half fightback but Willie Peters could be without a key man for an extended period.

"There's an issue there but I don't know how bad it is," said Peters, whose team visit Leeds Rhinos next Saturday.

"We'll have to wait and see. He is unlikely for next week but I am not sure.

"We had to move some players around and naturally that can hurt your flow and the way you want to attack."

Elliot Minchella added to early tries from Jesse Sue, Mikey Lewis and Matty Storton to secure a 24-10 victory for Old Trafford hopefuls KR.

The Robins' latest MKM Stadium success made it a hat-trick of wins over their rivals in 2024 and left Peters' men joint second in Super League.

Elliot Minchella celebrates his match-clinching try. (Photo: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire)

"It's always good to get a win against FC, there's no doubt about that," said Peters.

"They've had some changes to their roster and had a lot of young players out there.

"Regardless, to get three wins over your rivals is a good feeling for the players and for the fans.

"Certainly the players will enjoy it and the fans will enjoy it but it's on again next week against Leeds.