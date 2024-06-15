As Leeds Rhinos slumped to a humiliating defeat, there was a sense that those inside the MKM Stadium were witnessing the end of Rohan Smith's reign as head coach.

Against a Hull FC team that had lost their previous 11 games, the Rhinos resembled a rudderless rabble.

The lack of cohesion was startling in a performance that laid bare Leeds' issues under Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since reaching the Grand Final in Smith's first season, the eight-time Super League champions have gone backwards and trail a long way behind their traditional rivals.

Smith was backed in the off-season but there is no sign of improvement from his team.

If the Rhinos work on attacking shape during the week, there is no hint of it on game day.

Leeds played like a group of individuals at Hull and got exactly what they deserved on their way to a seventh defeat of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith's side have suffered chastening losses to Catalans Dragons and St Helens in recent weeks but their season reached its nadir against Hull, a team that had only a tense win over basement team London Broncos to show for their efforts in the first half of the campaign.

Leeds show their dejection at full-time. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

It was the worst performance at the worst possible time for Smith as Ian Blease prepares to begin his tenure as sporting director.

The Black and Whites outfought and outthought Leeds in a low-quality Super League encounter, demonstrating the fighting qualities that marked Rob Burrow out as one of the most respected players in the game.

The rivals came together to remember the Rhinos legend, who fought his battle against motor neurone disease with trademark bravery, but it was Hull – a team featuring Burrow's former team-mates Liam Sutcliffe and Tom Briscoe – that handled the emotion of the occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A first win since early March and the first of Simon Grix's reign as interim head coach was richly deserved after showing the type of traits that the MKM Stadium faithful can get behind.

Rohan Smith, centre, watches on from the stands. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

After a series of tributes to honour Burrow, Hull took the initiative in the early stages.

It was Hull scrum-half Ben Reynolds who came up with the game's first meaningful contribution just two minutes in.

On the back of Reynolds' 40/20, Paul Momirovski produced a strong tackle to deny Lewis Martin before Jordan Lane lost the ball reaching for the line in heavy traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That costly fumble set the tone for a scrappy opening that underlined why both teams find themselves in the bottom half of the table.

Hull FC celebrate Lewis Martin's opening try. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

Even accounting for the wet conditions, the match descended into farce as the sides traded errors.

Brodie Croft came closest to breaking the deadlock for Leeds when he had a try ruled out for a knock-on by the returning David Fusitu'a as he challenged for a high kick.

Soon after, Martin denied James McDonnell after Hull failed to deal with Matt Frawley's cross-field kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With ball in hand, the Rhinos were insipid at best with no clear plan or structure.

Hull, to their credit, defended with heart and intent in a big step forward from their previous outings at home this year.

The Black and Whites were growing in confidence and took a firm grip on the game as half-time approached.

The teams pay their respects to Rob Burrow before the game. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

After Martin had a try ruled out for offside following another shemozzle from a kick and Logan Moy was denied by a desperate last-ditch effort, Jake Trueman forced a drop-out to keep Leeds on the back foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull got the try they craved three minutes from the interval as two central figures teamed up, Trueman floating a pass out to the left wing where Martin got low to power his way over.

Reynolds nailed the touchline conversion and there was still time for the hosts to double their lead.

With everybody expecting a drop-goal attempt, Denive Balmforth showed strength and determination to plant the ball down despite the attention of several Leeds defenders.

The Rhinos left the field with scrambled brains and there was no change following some half-time words from Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, it got even worse for Leeds after failing to get the ball back from a short drop-out, a messy hallmark of Smith's reign.

From there, Momirovski was penalised for dissent to give Hull the chance to strike another blow.

Jack Ashworth got a late offload away and the ball went through the hands to Cam Scott who found his way over from close range.

Unsurprisingly, the Leeds head coach was the subject of the travelling fans' ire with chants of "You're getting sacked in the morning" and "Rohan Smith, get out of our club" aired from the away end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rhinos got on the board when Ash Handley touched down Croft's well-weighted grubber kick but they were unable to generate enough momentum to threaten a comeback.

Harry Newman scored from Handley's deflected pass with Briscoe in the sin bin for a professional foul but it was small cheer for the disgruntled travelling fans who continue to see their club underperform.

Hull FC: Moy, Briscoe, Tuimavave, Sutcliffe, Martin, Trueman, Reynolds, Ese'ese, Smith, Sao, Lane, Scott, Fash. Substitutes: Ashworth, Aydin, Balmforth, Chan.

Tries: Martin (37), Balmforth (40), Scott (44)

Goals: Reynolds 3/3

Sin bin: Briscoe (71)

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Fusitu'a, Momirovski, Newman, Handley, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, O'Connor, Goudemand, McDonnell, Martin, Smith. Substitutes: Holroyd, Lisone, Johnson, Sangare.

Tries: Handley (56), Newman (77)

Goals: Martin 1/2