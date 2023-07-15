A date with a Hull FC side still feeling the effects of an emotional derby represented an opportunity for Castleford Tigers after seeing Wakefield Trinity slip-up – but you would not have known it.

Castleford were second best throughout a scrappy contest that will not live long in the memory.

Hull won the big moments to claim a seventh victory in 10 Super League games, a remarkable turnaround that leaves Tony Smith's men on the brink of the top six.

Adam Swift scored a double to make it 11 tries in nine matches, while Cam Scott also crossed for a brace to round off a miserable return to the MKM Stadium for Tigers boss Andy Last.

Castleford were in the contest at half-time but from 8-8 the game quickly got away from them as powerhouse prop Chris Satae took centre stage.

In the story of their season, the Tigers were ponderous and lacked the confidence to take the match by the scruff of the neck.

Another damaging defeat leaves the Tigers just two points better off than basement side Wakefield heading into the final eight rounds.

Neither team has won an away fixture this season but worryingly for Castleford, they have five more matches on the road to Trinity's three.

Hull FC celebrate Carlos Tuimavave's try. (Photo: Picture by Bruce Rollinson)

On the evidence of round 19, the fight for survival will go down to the wire.

It was a scrappy affair at the MKM Stadium from the moment Jack Broadbent lost the ball in the opening set.

Harvey Barron was immediately into the action in his first Super League outing of the year but he was unable to take in Jake Trueman's kick to the corner in an early let-off for Castleford.

The Tigers fired a warning shot of their own at the other end, Elliot Wallis losing the ball diving for the corner.

Cam Scott dives over under the posts. (Photo: Picture by Bruce Rollinson)

For the most part, Castleford defended their line stoutly in the opening 40 minutes but were guilty of a couple of lapses, the first seeing Swift finish out wide after the visitors allowed Trueman's high kick to bounce.

If some Hull fans were expecting the Tigers to buckle, they were left disappointed – initially at least – as Last's side delivered a speedy response.

The Black and Whites found themselves on the back foot after failing to deal with Gareth Widdop's kick in behind and could not keep Castleford out.

The Tigers swiftly moved the ball out to the left where Wallis outfoxed Carlos Tuimavave with good footwork to touch down in the corner.

Davy Litten goes over for Hull's fifth try. (Picture by Bruce Rollinson)

Widdop defied the windy conditions to nail the touchline conversion but that was the only time Castleford were ahead in the game.

The Tigers' cause was not helped by the loss of on-loan half-back Riley Dean to a concussion, forcing Last into a reshuffle inside the opening quarter.

Errors kept Castleford penned in near their own line and they were eventually punished as Tuimavave bounced out of Albert Vete's tackle to score.

The Tigers continued to stay in the fight and were level on 26 minutes when Widdop knocked over a penalty after Hull were caught offside on their own 20.

When Hull lost Tuimavave and Danny Houghton to injury in quick succession, Castleford would have fancied their chances.

Jacob Miller – one of six ex-Hull players in the Tigers line-up – had a drop-goal attempt charged down on the stroke of the break but the way the Black and Whites started the second half, the one point would not have made a difference.

Chris Satae was too hot to handle. (Picture by Bruce Rollinson)

After lacking a spark in the opening 40 minutes, Hull lifted the pace after the interval and Castleford could not go with them.

Satae was the difference-maker with two big plays just when his side needed them.

If there was any doubt about his close-range finish that got the benefit of the doubt from the officials, his rampaging run from the restart was as emphatic as it gets.

The big prop brushed off several would-be tacklers on his way to the Castleford half and Swift was on his shoulder to add the finishing touch.

Liam Sutcliffe knocked over both conversions and just like that it was 20-8.

The Tigers showed a glimpse of what they have in their locker for a sparkling Broadbent try, the youngster backing up a break by Joe Westerman after a classy flat pass by Liam Watts in the middle.

Widdop reduced the deficit to six points but to continue a theme of Castleford's season, Broadbent knocked on from the restart and was punished in the next set as the recalled Davy Litten helped himself to a try.

Scott benefited from soft defending to add his name to the scoresheet and repeated the trick to raise the prospect of a blowout scoreline.

The Tigers stemmed the bleeding in the final 15 minutes and scored a late consolation through ex-Hull winger Bureta Faraimo – but it was a worrying showing from Last's team on a day to forget in East Yorkshire.

Hull FC: Litten, Swift, Sutcliffe, Tuimavave, Barron, Trueman, Clifford, Fash, Houghton, Sao, Scott, Savelio, Cator. Substitutes: Satae, Lane, Taylor, Dwyer.

Castleford Tigers: Widdop, Faraimo, Fonua, Broadbent, Wallis, Dean, Miller, Watts, Johnstone, Vete, Mellor, Edwards, Westerman. Substitutes: Griffin, Sutcliffe, Mustapha, Hall.