Hull FC academy forward Will Kirby in line for Super League debut following triple injury blow

The 18-year-old, who was on standby for the England Academy squad earlier this week, could benefit from injuries to Jed Cartwright, Cam Scott and Jack Ashworth to follow fellow academy graduates Jack Charles and Logan Moy into the first team.

Interim head coach Simon Grix views Kirby's emergence as another win for Hull's Centre of Excellence.

"He's definitely in contention and that's not just by default because of the losses in terms of injuries," said Grix. "At some point, you've got to reward these kids.

Jed Cartwright has suffered an early setback following his move from Australia. (Photo: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

"He's been doing really well. He's trained with us a couple of times this week and is in our thoughts. We'll come to a decision on our last run on Saturday but he's definitely in with a shout.

"The lads were taking the mick out of him earlier. His screensaver on his phone is a picture of him when he was four years old with the Airlie Bird.

"He's Hull through and through like Logan Moy, Jack Charles and all of the lads who have played so far. It could be a good story."

A foot injury has robbed Cartwright of the chance to make his Super League debut against Salford Red Devils on Sunday.

Jack Ashworth is facing a spell on the sidelines. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The forward – son of incoming head coach John – picked up the issue in his first outing in England for Hull's reserves last weekend.

"Unfortunately, he felt a bit of a pop in his foot around 30 minutes into the game," said Grix.

"He did a decent job in the game and blew some cobwebs off but we'll be without him now for a few weeks at least.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's in a boot and we'll know a lot more in a couple of weeks. We're not 100 per cent sure at the moment."

Ashworth and Scott, meanwhile, are facing extended periods on the sidelines.

"Jack twisted his ankle and ruptured some ligaments which needed correcting through surgery," said Grix.

"He's going to be out for eight weeks. It's a big one and a blow for us.