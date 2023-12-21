Hull FC academy product banned for three years by UKAD for steroid use

Hull FC academy product Harry Tyson-Wilson has been banned from all sport for three years following anti-doping rule violations for use and possession of a prohibited substance.

The 26-year-old, who has also played for Doncaster, York Knights, Hunslet and Sheffield Eagles, admitted purchasing and being in possession of dianabol, a variant of anabolic steroid metandienone.

After being charged by UK Anti-Doping, Tyson-Wilson accepted the asserted period of ineligibility of four years, which was reduced by 12 months due to his early admission of guilt.

His period of ineligibility commenced from the date of his provisional suspension on April 12, 2023 and will end at midnight on April 11, 2026.

UKAD director of operations Hamish Coffey said: "Anabolic steroids have no place in sport.

"There are serious consequences for any athlete caught in possession of them. It’s imperative that athletes respect their responsibilities under the anti-doping rules and conduct themselves with integrity both on and off the field."