Hull FC and Hull KR coaches talk 'humble pie' and derby privilege ahead of latest showdown

The Black and Whites have had their fill after suffering back-to-back home nillings at the hands of Hull KR, not to mention finishing below their bitter rivals three years running, soon to be four.

Hull have won 24 derbies to KR's 23 in the Super League era but Rovers are the club making all the noise under Willie Peters.

The fourth-placed Robins are 18 points better off than their foes in the table with designs on a top-two finish.

Second-bottom Hull, meanwhile, are in a fight to avoid the wooden spoon amid another injury crisis that has robbed Grix of nine players, while Ben Reynolds' sudden departure leaves the Black and Whites short in the halves.

Ahead of Saturday's derby, the interim boss accepted that there may be more short-term pain before Hull get back on top in the city.

"We won't roll over but we're going to be up against it a bit against a very good Hull KR team," said Grix. "You wouldn't expect them to take it easy on us in these circumstances.

"For me when I was on the outside looking in, the black and white side have had a long time looking down on the red and white side – and now the balance has swung the other way.

"We have to eat a bit of humble pie and work ourselves back into that picture of a good and strong rivalry where we're both challenging at the right end of the table.

"At the moment, it's tough for all of us but we've got to get on with it."

Grix, who was thrust into the role when Tony Smith departed in April, will experience the derby for the first time from the MKM Stadium hot seat.

After navigating Hull through choppy waters and to a position where they are competing each week, the former Halifax Panthers boss is not about to change his approach.

"It's just another game to a degree," said Grix.

"I'm trying to prepare the best we can and give these blokes some confidence that we can challenge the opposition like we have in recent weeks.

"A few names are going to change on the piece of paper but all the teams at the club are playing quite similar and we want to challenge the opposition.

"Regardless of what the names are, I'm confident whoever goes out there will give their all. Of course I care about the result but the KPIs for us will be the effort, energy, willingness and courage to try to play rugby in spite of some tough periods in the game for our young blokes."

Opposite number Peters has led Rovers to three resounding wins since taking over ahead of the 2023 season, a record tarnished by a home loss last year.

It did not take long for the Australian to appreciate the magnitude of the fixture.

"I love it," said Peters.

"We're in a privileged position as staff and players to be able to put a smile on many people's faces, or there's the other end where you can make a weekend harder for people if you don't do so well.

"We're in a privileged position to be able to make our community proud of their rugby league team.

"It's an honour to be part of it. I've only been at the club for 18 months but have certainly bought into what it's all about.

"I know what it means to the community – and it's got to mean just the same amount to us. I know what it does mean to this group.

"Regardless of where the teams are on the ladder, they're great games to be part of."

Both teams feature Hull-born players who have lived and breathed the derby from a young age.

Peters is backing KR’s homegrown half-back Mikey Lewis to continue his love affair with the fixture.

"Every time Mikey steps out and plays in a derby game, you see what it means to him," said the Rovers boss.

"I love that about him. He's proud of where he's from and the community love him and love watching him play.

"I want to see him keep developing and growing. He's come a long way with his maturity and how he handles himself on the field.

"But we certainly want to see his personality out on the field. When his personality is out on that field, it's entertaining. People pay to watch players like Mikey Lewis.