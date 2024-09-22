Hull FC bid farewell to Danny Houghton the player as they narrowly avoid wooden spoon

Hull FC’s interim coach Simon Grix praised Danny Houghton after the hooker made his 451st and final appearance for the club in the 24-4 defeat to Catalans Dragons at the MKM Stadium.

Houghton, twice a Challenge Cup winner with the Black and Whites, is set to remain at the club and Grix thinks that is a good thing following a disappointing season which saw Hull finish second bottom in the Super League table. Grix said of Houghton: “We will certainly miss that experience from Danny.”

Houghton was denied a try because of an infringement in the build-up and Grix admitted: “It would have been nice for him (to score).”

On the possibility of Houghton, pictured, remaining at the club, Grix said: “That’s the plan, there’s a bit to work through. I am a big advocate of having people around who know the club.

Familiar sight: Hull FC's Danny Houghton for the 451st and final time in the defeat to Catalans Dragons. (Picture: Darren Greenhalgh/SWpix.com)

“Today in his last game he has not held it back. He hasn’t got the pace he once had, and his body is letting him down, but he still influenced the game.”

Nine of Hull’s 17-player squad were produced by the club with eight of them aged under 23 and they faced a Catalans outfit who controlled the second half after a first period littered with mistakes from both sides.

Grix added: “Everyone had a responsibility to give their best. I didn’t think we disappointed with our effort. Those young lads had a part to play in that.

“The disappointing thing is we could have won that game which is a far cry from where we have been in recent weeks.

Hull FC's Danny Houghton & Carlos Tuimavave after their final matches for the team. (Picture: Darren Greenhalgh/SWpix.com)

“I thought they did themselves proud and came off the field with their heads high.”

In a scrappy first half Hull went ahead through Lewis Martin, but a Chris Satae try and Arthur Morgue’s conversion gave the visitors a narrow lead.

Tries by Matthieu Laguerre and Morgue, who also kicked a long-range penalty, and a late Tom Davies score wrapped it up.

Morgue also kicked three conversions as the Dragons ended the campaign outside the play-offs and Hull limped to a second bottom finish in the table, avoiding the igominy of finishing last only by virtue of London Broncos’ marginally poorer points difference.

Catalans coach Steve McNamara, who also played for Hull, praised Houghton.

McNamara said: “When the team’s been good, he’s been the cornerstone of this team. The Wembley victories and the number of games he’s played for this club.

“He’s picked the right moment. I can’t speak more highly of him.”

McNamara admitted the disappointment of missing out on the play-offs was a reality check, adding: “We had fingers and toes crossed and we were hoping for results to go our way.

“We shouldn’t rely on other people to get our job done. We don’t deserve to be in the six, it would have been great to sneak in.