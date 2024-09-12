Hull FC boss Simon Grix hits back at Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont as war of words continues

Simon Grix has reminded Derek Beaumont that he voted for IMG's grading system after claiming the Leigh Leopards owner has a "bee in his bonnet" about Hull FC.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beaumont took to social media following Hull's 68-6 drubbing by Leeds Rhinos to brand the result a "disgrace to the game" before going on to say that it would be an "embarrassment" to relegate London Broncos instead of the Black and Whites.

The Broncos were destined for the drop before a ball was kicked in 2024 after being ranked 24th in the indicative phase of the rollout, some way adrift of the top 12 that will make up Super League next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a grade A club, Hull are immune from relegation despite sharing bottom spot with London heading into the penultimate round.

Grix has suggested the Black and Whites may have taken a different approach in a world of automatic relegation after deciding against splashing the cash.

Beaumont previously hit out at Hull for the way they have operated this year, saying the club's approach was "not right".

The Leigh supremo also labelled the Black and Whites "pretty desperate" following the early announcement of John Asiata's signing, one of five recruits from the Leopards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Derek has got a bee in his bonnet with Hull, which is fine and he's entitled to his opinion like anyone else," said Hull’s interim boss Grix.

Derek Beaumont has been outspoken on Hull this year. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"But I think Derek was sat in the room when everyone voted for this IMG points system. It's a bit difficult now to come out and say something different.

"If that hadn't been the case, who knows what would have happened? Would we have behaved the same as a club? That's ifs, buts and maybes.