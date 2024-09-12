Hull FC boss Simon Grix hits back at Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont as war of words continues
Beaumont took to social media following Hull's 68-6 drubbing by Leeds Rhinos to brand the result a "disgrace to the game" before going on to say that it would be an "embarrassment" to relegate London Broncos instead of the Black and Whites.
The Broncos were destined for the drop before a ball was kicked in 2024 after being ranked 24th in the indicative phase of the rollout, some way adrift of the top 12 that will make up Super League next season.
As a grade A club, Hull are immune from relegation despite sharing bottom spot with London heading into the penultimate round.
Grix has suggested the Black and Whites may have taken a different approach in a world of automatic relegation after deciding against splashing the cash.
Beaumont previously hit out at Hull for the way they have operated this year, saying the club's approach was "not right".
The Leigh supremo also labelled the Black and Whites "pretty desperate" following the early announcement of John Asiata's signing, one of five recruits from the Leopards.
"Derek has got a bee in his bonnet with Hull, which is fine and he's entitled to his opinion like anyone else," said Hull’s interim boss Grix.
"But I think Derek was sat in the room when everyone voted for this IMG points system. It's a bit difficult now to come out and say something different.
"If that hadn't been the case, who knows what would have happened? Would we have behaved the same as a club? That's ifs, buts and maybes.
"Derek can have his opinion – but it doesn't mean it's right."
