Hull FC boss Tony Smith makes prediction as Super League prepares to enter new era

Hull FC boss Tony Smith has predicted that the decision to scrap automatic promotion and relegation will bring the entertainment factor back to Super League.

The new grading system introduced by IMG will go live at the end of this season with teams now judged across five pillars – on-field performance, fandom, finances, stadium and community.

Hull were among seven clubs awarded Grade A status in the indicative phase of the rollout, which guarantees a place in Super League with an exemption from relegation in a form of licensing.

Super League licences were originally introduced in 2009 but lasted only six years before a return to promotion and relegation.

The aim of the system was to improve the quality of the competition by ensuring clubs met minimum standards, from finances to facilities.

Smith believes it also resulted in a better product on the field.

"It coincides with the last time we had really attractive rugby league," said Smith, who is Super League’s most experienced coach.

"Coaches and players played more attractive rugby league. There wasn't that immediate threat so the game was played with some freedom.

Tony Smith is Super League's most experienced coach. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"There was a different approach – instead of trying not to lose games, people were trying to win.

"That's sometimes on the coaches who come up with ways of not losing games. Statistics show you how not to lose so we do all the really conservative things and sometimes it creates an unattractive sport.

"I think you'll see more expansive rugby league, more freedom and more expression from more teams without that pressure of relegation.

"I'm totally for promotion and relegation, and always have been, but not just purely on where one team finishes. It should be on how the business is run and if there's a better prospect in the division below, by all means get them in."

Referee Chris Kendall signals a six again. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Hull will kick off the Super League season with a blockbuster home clash against near neighbours Hull KR in the first game since the recent law changes.

A team will now concede a penalty, rather than a six again, for any ruck offence that takes place in the opposition's 40-metre area and there will be a clampdown on incorrect play the balls with players being warned that they must make a genuine attempt to touch the ball with their foot.

Professional rugby league in Britain will also lower the legal tackle height to below the armpit from 2025.

Smith is fully supportive of the attempts to make the game safer, cleaner and more entertaining.

"The ruck area and some of the rule changes that have happened in recent times have caused the standard to go backwards as a spectacle, for example the six again rule," he added. "That's why there are big changes going on.

"Are we striving to make some improvements in the near future? Yes we are which is encouraging.

"I've got no problem with us making mistakes as long as we learn from them.

"It's up to us to make our sport more attractive. I think we've had better periods over our short lifespan as Super League.