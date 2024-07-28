HULL FC coach Simon Grix praised his team’s efforts in France – but admitted they had been outsmarted by Catalans Dragons.

Sam Tomkins showed the Dragons exactly what they have been missing after a sensational and typically controversial return to playing in a 24-16 win.

Ten months after retiring, the former England captain returned to action in a blistering battle with the Airlie Birds at Stade Gilbert Brutus and took control of the game from start to finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They’re a very good side, Catalans, and I’m pleased we took them close but in fairness they probably deserved to win,” said Grix. “Sam (Tomkins) is a very smart player and his experience shone out there, he was very influential.

OVER THE LINE: Benjamin Garcia scores a try for Catalans Dragons against Hull FC on Saturday. Picture by Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com

“We came up with far too many errors and the damage was done in the early stages of the game. It’s frustrating for us and for all of the supporters who came here and paid good money to watch us.

“We should be disappointed, but we can’t just turn up and expect to play well again we need to win every battle, especially at the start. We just couldn’t get a foothold.”

Michael McIlorum was forced out with a calf injury early on but only after he had grounded over the line for Arthur Mourgue to convert for an early 6-0 lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catalans then lost Tariq Sims, sent off for a high shot on Ed Chamberlain, Hull taking immediate advantage with a stroll-over in the right corner from Carlos Tuimavave after stretching the Dragons’ defence, Jack Charles converting to level.

INFLUENTIAL: Sam Tomkins proved a key figure for the hosts on his return to action against Hull FC. Picture by Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com

Hull prop Ligi Sao was red-carded for high contact with Tomkins before Mourgue converted a 19th-minjute penalty for the hosts.

Tomkins scored next with an outrageous short-range dummy and dash over the line and an eventful first half ended 14-6 with both coaches on the sidelines trying to get a grip of things, with Grix seen in animated discussion with referee Liam Rush in the players’ tunnel.

Hull were first to score after the break when Walker picked up a deflected pass from Denive Balmforth to go over for a try converted by Charles to make it 14-12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Dragons hit right back when captain Ben Garcia who grounded beneath the posts, Mourgue converting for 20-12.

The killer blow was struck 10 minutes from time when Catalans winger Tom Davies made a 20-metre burst to score in the right corner.