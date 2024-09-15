Hull FC hit rock bottom after television audience sees rout by Salford

Hull FC continued limping towards the finish line of a miserable season as they lost heavily to Salford Red Devils on BBC television on Saturday night.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marc Sneyd returned to haunt his old club with nine conversions of Salford’s 10 tries, which included the 1,000th goal of his career.

While London Broncos, their rivals for the wooden spoon, were putting up a sterner fight in defeat at Catalans Dragons, Hull actually slipped to the bottom on points difference by virtue of just one point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was little to cheer for the home fans in a crowd of 9,274 but at least academy product Zach Jebson scored the first try of his senior club career after coming off the bench.

Brad Fash of Hull FC trudges off the field after the rout by Salford Red Devils (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

Interim Hull coach Simon Grix bemoaned his side’s long injury list.

He said: “It generally is what it is. We had loads of blokes missing.

“Men versus boys, physically all over us, tactically all over us. It’s just where we are.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davy Litten, Ed Chamberlain and Brad Fash, pictured, all left the field injured during the game.

Grix added: “Davy has tweaked his knee, Ed it is a shoulder and then Fash played in the back row out of position and he rolled his ankle. When you are getting dominated these things come.”

Grix admitted he had to move Jack Walker into the halves through lack of numbers.

“We don’t have any halves, so we need someone to play that. He’s played there before.

“You could probably put whatever spine together you want.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grix praised his side’s younger players, who gained valuable experience despite their latest heavy defeat.

He said: “There is a lot of good in their game at the minute. From a coaching perspective the young lads are getting better and they are buzzing to represent the club every week.”

With a home game against Catalans next week to finish the season, Grix added: “That would be my hope next week that we throw ourselves into it as it is the last one.

“This has definitely been a season to forget for us.”