Hull FC look within for Ben Reynolds replacement amid market difficulties

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black and Whites are on the lookout for a new playmaker following Ben Reynolds' sudden departure on Monday.

"This season it's very difficult (to bring someone in)," said interim head coach Grix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've had players outgoing and for whatever reason it's tough to get them to come back the other way.

"Unfortunately, we're in a position where other teams don't want to help us or can't. I'd hope it's more that they can't help us. Everyone is going through their own stuff and have issues with injuries.

"That's the position we find ourselves in. It is what it is. You've got to take your medicine when this happens and try to find that silver lining, which is that our young blokes are getting more game time.

"It can be too many at once at times but we just have to get on with it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reynolds was due to see out the season on loan at the MKM Stadium but sought an immediate release from parent club Hull KR to rejoin Featherstone Rovers.

Ben Reynolds left Hull suddenly this week. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

The half-back's decision to leave within 24 hours of Hull's defeat at Salford Red Devils caught Grix off guard.

"It's a bizarre scenario, to be honest," said Grix. "It all happened very fast. I was absolutely oblivious.

"I've got a bit of a story but it's not for me to share. There was an understanding in place but he has chosen to go his own way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's disappointing, the timing of it, but we can't drag Benny back in here and force him to play. We'll move on."

Jack Charles is fighting to be fit for the derby. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Teenager Jack Charles is Reynolds' obvious replacement but he faces a race against time to prove his fitness after picking up a knock playing for the academy.

Grix concedes that the situation is not ideal ahead of one of the biggest games of the season.

"We've got potential positional shifts for some," said Grix, who is also sweating over the fitness of Danny Houghton and Ligi Sao.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Charlesy is nursing a bit of a knock. He's trained alright today but we will have to check on him at the very last minute to see what it looks like.

"We'll name a squad that covers us for the number of blokes we've got question marks over.