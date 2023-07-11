Hull FC prop Scott Taylor on derby comeback, banter with Hull KR fans and retirement thoughts

When Scott Taylor left the field in agony against St Helens last month, he feared the worst.

The initial prognosis was a fracture of his shoulder and a potential rotator cuff tear, leaving an emotional Taylor in danger of missing the rest of the season.

The derby was not even in the Hull-born prop's thoughts but once he learned it was ligament damage only, he was never going to miss one of the biggest fixtures on the calendar.

Taylor duly returned at Craven Park and helped Hull FC to a 16-6 victory that was three months in the making.

"I picked up a bit of a tough shoulder injury in the Saints game and was meant to be out for quite a while," he told The Yorkshire Post.

"The way it felt and when the physio said it was out, I thought that could be my season and the emotion got to me a bit.

"We got the best news we could have got. I knew the derby was a couple of weeks away and did everything in my power to get back for it with a lot of hard work behind the scenes.

"The physios and conditioners gave me a fighting chance of playing in the derby. Don't get me wrong, I didn't set the world alight but I contributed to a good win.

Scott Taylor celebrates the derby win at Craven Park. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"It's two points like every game you win but when you're a local lad it's a bit of a weight off the shoulders.

"We had to carry around what happened at Easter until we could get back out there and right some wrongs. We've come a long way since then but knew we would."

The 40-0 Good Friday drubbing followed a humiliating 36-4 defeat on home soil against a Hull KR team that could only field 16 players in the final game of last season.

For Taylor who began his career at KR before landing a dream move to boyhood club Hull FC in 2016, there is no hiding place when the Black and Whites come out on the wrong side of the result, which made Sunday's victory all the sweeter.

Scott Taylor takes the ball in against his former club. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"We have a lot of banter," he said on his relationship with the Rovers fans.

"I grew up as an FC supporter so am a Hull FC fan through and through but Rovers gave me my break after going through the academy there.

"I owe a lot to them but we've always had banter since I came to FC. Luckily enough I tend to win more derbies than I lose but when I do lose them it hits me even harder. They give me it back just as good.

"It's a two-way thing but it's rugby league and why we love it. I want us to come out on top but the better the Hull clubs are the better it is for the sport."

Scott Taylor enjoys the Magic Weekend win over Warrington Wolves. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

It may yet prove to be Taylor's last experience of the Hull derby.

The forward is out of contract at the end of the year and retirement is among his options.

Although he cannot be considered old in front-rower terms, he has more miles on the clock than the average 32-year-old prop after making the first of his 318 career appearances in KR colours in 2009 and must weigh up how much he has left in the tank.

"There's no progress and no rush on that front," he said on his contract situation.

"Tony (Smith) has got to do things and I've got to make decisions in my mind. I love Tony as a head coach and love playing for Hull FC.

"I'm into my 15th year playing in Super League and have played over 300 games. I've given it my all and have taken some hammer.

Scott Taylor is in his testimonial year. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"Everything is an option. You've got to put yourself and your family first in life but think about where the club is at as well.

"I'm not ruling out playing on for another three years or this being my last year.

"We're only in July and there's still nine games to go. I'm really comfortable with the situation and have got no stress at all."

Taylor is in the middle of a well-deserved testimonial year, although his shoulder injury meant he had to sit back and watch his coach win a recent all-stars darts tournament after Smith beat Alex Walmsley in the final.

The former England international – a double winner with Wigan Warriors and a member of the Hull team that won back-to-back Challenge Cups – has been overwhelmed by the backing he has received.

"It's going really well," he said. "The support has been unbelievable.

"It's tough for people financially at the moment but the dinner and darts event at the stadium did so well.

"I've got a Q&A with Ellery Hanley in a couple of weeks – and I can't thank him enough – followed by a golf day.

"If anyone ever had an event and needed me, I wouldn't think twice about driving across and supporting them. The rugby league family is one of a kind."

On the field, Taylor has not given up hope of a late play-off charge but knows the first challenge is to shake off any derby hangover.

"We're taking it a game at a time but when you look at our next few games, if we give our best, we're a great chance of winning," he said. "That would mean we're in the mix more and putting pressure on the teams above us.

"We want to be in the play-offs, of course we do, but it starts against Cas this weekend.