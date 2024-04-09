Hull FC set to make NRL signings as part of revamp following disastrous start to Super League season

Tony Smith's side sit 11th in the Super League table after losing six of their opening seven games, conceding 252 points in the process.

The club have acted by implementing a plan that will see a significant amount of change before the next home match against Leeds Rhinos on April 28.

The Yorkshire Post understands that Hull are in the process of revamping their squad, with the potential for at least two overseas signings and possible domestic recruits to strengthen a depleted squad.

Tex Hoy and Ligi Sao console themselves during the recent defeat at Hull KR. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Tex Hoy is among the players on their way out of the MKM Stadium after failing to make a positive impact since his arrival at the end of 2022.

It is understood Smith retains the support of the board as the club work on improvements behind the scenes.

A specialist scrum-half is at the top of Hull's list of targets after coming into the season with a hooker as their number seven in Nu Brown, while an addition to the back row is also likely.

Hull are also in discussions with a number of potential investors to give the club a boost off the field.

Tony Smith dejected after his side's loss to Hull KR. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

In the off-season, owner Adam Pearson acknowledged that investment was needed to help the Black and Whites compete with the elite of Super League.

Hull have drifted out of play-off contention since their last appearance in 2020, with consecutive finishes of eighth, ninth and 10th.

The Airlie Birds are on course for another lowly finish following a disastrous start to this season.

Smith's men are not in action this weekend after falling at the first hurdle of the Challenge Cup last month, providing some much-needed respite for a beleaguered squad.