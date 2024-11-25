Hull FC supremo Richie Myler outlines focus of 2026 recruitment drive after overcoming early challenges

Richie Myler has moved to address the age profile of the Hull FC squad after switching his attention to the club's 2026 recruitment drive.

Clubs will officially be able to discuss terms with players off contract at the end of 2025 from December 1, a change from the original May 1 date.

Any signing Hull make for 2026 will not be at the expense of a talented youngster.

"As a staff, we're constantly looking at our depth chart and seeing what young players we think will progress," said director of rugby Myler.

"I'm very much of the mantra that I don't want to put too many roadblocks in front of our kids. We've got to create an environment where they can flourish. I'm excited about the future for all of those boys.

"We've got a lot of young players and over-30 boys because we needed more experience. Players in the late 20s will be the priority to strengthen us up and add more quality in key positions."

Myler hopes to be in a stronger position to sell the club thanks to the work done since his arrival in April.

Hull struggled on the field throughout 2024 on their way to a joint-bottom finish but managed to attract some household names for next season and are in the process of rubberstamping a takeover by successful businessmen Andrew Thirkill and David Hood.

Hull FC have a new look under the leadership of Richie Myler. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

Mixed in with the new arrivals are two familiar faces who are back on the coaching staff after settling their differences with the club.

"It's been a challenge because the perception of Hull wasn't good," said Myler.

"It was a club at the bottom of the league with no investment and going nowhere, a massive club in its day but with no optimism for the future.

"The biggest sell that had to be done was on Gaz Ellis and Andy Last. They're so passionate about the club and turning it around but had very much been burnt in the past and were sensitive to that fact.

Zak Hardaker is among the new faces. (Photo: Hull FC)

"But the way I've witnessed those two guys come in, take on their roles and flourish, I believe we're on the right track to restoring our identity as a club and what we stand for."

Myler has already stated that a finish of seventh or eighth would be a "big year" for a club that have to go back to 2019 for the last time they improved on the previous season.

However, he expects a new-look squad with older heads such as Jordan Rapana, John Asiata and Zak Hardaker to stop at nothing to make 2025 as successful as possible.

"We've got a playing group that is full of experienced players that aren't used to losing and don't like losing," said Myler.

"We're realistic about next season but I still believe there are a lot of quality players in there. You need a lot of luck along the way and to be healthy.

"But even speaking with Aidan (Sezer), he says: 'We've got a team here that can play.' He's excited.