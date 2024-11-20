Richie Myler right at home in high-pressure role as he tackles Hull FC issues head-on

As a player, Richie Myler was never one to avoid uncomfortable situations.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos playmaker often put his body where it hurt and dealt with challenges head-on.

It has been no different since he called time on his 18-year playing career to become the director of rugby at Hull FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Myler was tasked with reviving the beleaguered Black and Whites, a rudderless club characterised by bad decisions.

In his seven months at the helm, the 34-year-old has shown he is not afraid to make difficult calls for the benefit of the club, most recently terminating the contracts of Jack Walker, Liam Tindall – former team-mates at Leeds – and Morgan Smith.

Myler has adapted his no-nonsense playing style to his new role, only now there is no element of satisfaction from doing what is required.

"The hardest thing is that you're dealing with people's lives and have control over their livelihoods," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The challenging part is having tough conversations with players, some who you know personally.

Richie Myler has found a job that suits him down to the ground. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I've tried to approach it as if I was the player. When I was a player and got the message direct and honest, I preferred it. It's still tough to be told you're not part of the plans but all you can ask for is honesty.

"They've not been easy conversations. We obviously had conversations with the three boys that left very recently and they were very real conversations, but I tried to do it straight down the line.

"I'm glad we've been able to come to some sort of solution."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith was a regular last season with 26 appearances, while Walker featured 14 times and Tindall just three.

It has been a challenging start to Richie Myler's off-field career. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

In a wretched campaign that very nearly resulted in the wooden spoon, the emergence of several talented youngsters was a rare positive and changed the pecking order at the MKM Stadium.

"There were a number of factors," said Myler on the decision to release the trio.

"We've clearly massively underperformed over the last few years and people were crying out for change. Sometimes people have the opportunity to change or inevitably the personnel has to change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've also brought in a new full-back and some of our younger players have progressed quicker than we expected. For example, Logan Moy has really pushed to the forefront of it.

Jack Walker, pictured, played with Richie Myler at Leeds. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"To have too many players in similar positions isn't good for balance when you're trying to put a salary cap together.

"That was a difficult decision but it's the sport we work in."

The upshot is that Hull have room for manoeuvre and an opportunity to put the finishing touches to a squad that has undergone major surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the Black and Whites do dip back into the recruitment market, a front-rower will be the primary target.

"We've got some cap space now," said Myler.

"We're assessing options and seeing what's available and what could come through. As you can imagine, a lot of business has already been done.

John Cartwright is getting to work with his new team. (Photo: Hull FC)

"We've had a massive overhaul anyway but I do think we're missing another middle. That's the priority at the moment.

"It's making sure the right person comes in and adds to the group instead of just bringing anybody in."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A senior management role was not on Myler's radar this time last year when he left Leeds for a new challenge in the Championship with York Knights.

But after being stopped in his tracks by a serious elbow injury, the stars aligned with an opportunity to shape a club off the field.

"It's probably exactly what I needed," said Myler.

"I played for 18 years and that's all I ever knew. I live and breathe rugby league. It's something I've loved all my life and have been fortunate to make a career out of it.

"It's a high-pressure and very demanding game so to come out of that and not do something as challenging as this, it wouldn't have been the best thing for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To throw myself straight into the lion's den where I'm learning on the run with challenges 24/7 is something I'm really thriving on."

From recruiting experienced figures such as John Asiata and Jordan Rapana to appointing John Cartwright and strengthening the backroom staff, Myler has been quick to put his stamp on Hull.

The impending takeover has offered hope for the future but in the here and now, incremental improvement is the objective.

"I definitely think we've made progress but we've also got a long way to go," said the former England international.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Being realistic, next year is still going to be really tough. The players know they've got a fight on their hands and will have to work extremely hard to restore faith from our supporter base and belief in the club.

"They've got something to be a part of now and optimistic about. There's a bright future for the club and a lot of positive things happening.

"It was carnage last season but I feel the foundations are starting to be put in place in pre-season.