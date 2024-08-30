Craig Lingard is hopeful that Castleford Tigers will be among the highest-ranked clubs when the new grading system goes live in October.

Castleford's Super League place was under threat after they were left on the borderline in the indicative phase of the rollout.

However, the Tigers are increasingly confident that their off-field efforts will be rewarded, with a statement released on Thursday evening claiming they are on course to increase their grading score by between 2.856 and 2.9814 points, providing they get a bumper crowd for their final home game against Leigh Leopards next week.

That could see Castleford shock the rugby league world by securing grade A status.

"The statement that came out yesterday has maybe highlighted the work that has been done," said Lingard during his weekly press conference on Friday.

"It's been put out to make a push to get people to come to our last home game because the attendance figures are still in the balance. A real big home attendance next week could go a significant way to achieving the points for the attendances.

"We believe we're right on the cusp of being a grade A club. If we get a grade A in October, how many people will be shaking their heads wondering where that has come from since the start of the season?

"But we've been doing our work quietly and are really comfortable and confident that we're going to be a Super League club next year."

Craig Lingard is excited about the future at Castleford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Castleford surpassed last year's points tally with nine rounds to spare but are in danger of ending Lingard's first season on a sour note after losing their past five games.

Saturday's trip to Hull FC offers the Tigers the chance to get back on track in their bid to finish ninth.

"A win this week would be significant for us to get some more people there for our last home game," said Lingard.

"If we climb up a position, it won't make a huge amount of difference this year but it's over a three-year period so our position this year is going to be with us for the next three years. The higher up the table we can finish, the more it's going to benefit us in the long term.

Castleford are aiming for a positive finish to the season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Hull are a bit similar to us in that they're desperate for a win or two between now and the end of the season.

"We don't want our season to peter out. We got to the point with nine games left where we had more points than in the whole of last season but we haven't got any more points since then. We need to win some more games to make sure that positivity remains.

"It's got the makings of a really exciting contest. There are positional points to play for and pride as well. We want to perform like it matters to us."

Hull are one spot below the 10th-placed Tigers at the end of a nightmare season for the beleaguered Black and Whites.

It has been a miserable season for Hull. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The Airlie Birds are in danger of finishing bottom of the top tier for the first time in 60 years following their 20th defeat of the Super League season at Wigan Warriors last week.

Interim boss Simon Grix is hoping to benefit from three home games in the final four rounds.

"We've got a few opportunities to make the fans proud between now and the end of the season," he said.

"A win this week would make people feel better. Cas are doing it tough as we are injury-wise and there's not too much between us in the table.