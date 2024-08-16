The second-bottom Black and Whites are not in danger of losing their Super League status following the timely decision to scrap automatic relegation.

However, Simon Grix has told his players to treat the Elland Road clash as if their livelihoods are at stake.

"We just need to realise the situation we're in," said Hull's interim boss.

"There is no relegation but imagine if it were still in play with where we find ourselves.

"There's been a lot of stuff and change that have contributed to where we are but we're down there and if we play the imagination game then our jobs are on the line and in three months' time we could have been looking at something very different to a full-time rugby league career.

"If that doesn't put a little bit of a fire in people, I'm not really sure what would."

London were effectively consigned to relegation before a ball had been kicked in 2024 after being given an initial ranking of 24th.

It has been another season to forget for Hull FC. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

A second win of the year against Hull would boost the capital club's chances of avoiding bottom spot and shining a light on the new grading system.

Such an outcome would leave the Black and Whites in danger of collecting the wooden spoon for the first time in the Super League era.

"It's an important game," said Grix.

"We don't want to lose to them again. We've lost to them once this year and we'd like to come out on the right side of the three games.

Hull have already lost to London once this season. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"We know they're a decent team. They hang in there, they stay in games and they've got some quality in and amongst them. They're a fit team, they're together and have come up with a 'nothing to lose' approach.