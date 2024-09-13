Simon Grix has challenged Hull FC to prove they are a tight group by restoring lost pride against Super League title hopefuls Salford Red Devils.

The Black and Whites are fresh from their 23rd defeat of a miserable season and heaviest yet at Leeds Rhinos.

Hull have the opportunity to right the wrongs of that 68-6 drubbing on Saturday but it is a daunting task at home to a Salford team capable of racking up the points themselves.

"We've both got totally different motivations for this game," said Grix. "They're still chasing the six and we're chasing a bit of pride.

"What they're doing is our business but it's not our biggest concern. Ours is how we handle ourselves individually and collectively, and how we can work together and come together when it's tough.

"After a couple of dropped bombs and loose carries in yardage, our heads go quickly. We need to react better to those moments of adversity and have each other's backs.

"They claim to be a tight group. They enjoy each other's company. We need to show it."

Hull are in danger of finishing bottom with two rounds remaining after finding themselves in a battle with London Broncos to avoid the wooden spoon.

It has been a nightmare season for Hull. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Grix is optimistic about a brighter future as the Black and Whites prepare to welcome new head coach John Cartwright and a raft of experienced signings.

"We're bringing in a significant number of blokes who are going to add a lot to our group," said Grix.

"There's a lot of hard work to go into this to build the club back up properly to where everyone would like it to be.