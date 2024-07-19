Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The interim boss was scathing in his assessment of the 24-10 home defeat by Hull KR, labelling his team "pathetic" and "dumb".

The Airlie Birds have been told to stick to the game plan when the defending Super League champions visit the MKM Stadium on Saturday.

"I'd like to see a bit of discipline and for us to play the game we practice," said Grix.

"The message is to be brave. There's tough in rugby league and there's smart – and it's about not getting the two confused.

"I think we're in a better spot than we have been – how we're feeling about ourselves and what we can do. Hopefully that transfers to a good start at the weekend.

"Wigan are a champion team and have got everything in their locker at the moment. They don't come any tougher than this one. We'll see what we're about on Saturday."

Wigan are on course to retain the League Leaders' Shield after losing just two of their 16 games, in stark contrast to Hull who have only wins against London Broncos and Leeds Rhinos to show for their efforts this season.

Hull FC show their passion against Hull KR. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Performances have improved under Grix but he has acknowledged that they must reach new heights to compete with the Warriors, even if the visitors are missing chief threats Jai Field and Bevan French.

"They're a bit of a machine and have been for a long while," said Grix.

"For as long as I can remember, Wigan have been one of the best at producing kids and actually planning to have them in their team. It's no surprise when someone at the top end drops out, it's next man up and they drop in and do a really good job for them.

"They've recruited really well and have got a lot of depth, particularly through the middle of the field. Even if they rest a couple of internationals, they've got a couple more waiting to come in.

Wigan are the team to beat again this year. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We know it's a tough, physical task and we're going to have to be really good to be in the game."

Hull have blooded more academy products than any other team in Super League this year but Wigan boss Matt Peet is not expecting an easy ride against the injury-hit hosts.

"This is always a challenging away fixture so we know we are in for a game," he said.