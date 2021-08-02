Hull KR 16 Catalans Dragons 23: No happy return for Rovers fans

Catalans Dragons' Romain Franco scores a try despite the attentions of KR's Ryan Hall (Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Steve McNamara’s side made it a club-record 12 straight wins as they repeated their success over the same opponents in Perpignan in what was Rovers’ last game.

Rovers were playing their first home match in almost two months because of a raft of Covid-related postponements and not even the return of 6,500 fans could see them halt the surge of the visitors who outscored the home side by three tries to two.

Catalans claimed the first try when Sam Tomkins arrowed a pass out wide and wing Romain Franco marked his debut as he dived in at the corner and Maloney added the extras with the interval approaching.

Catalans Dragons' Sam Tomkins in action with Hull Kingston Rovers' Dean Hadley and Matty Storton (Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Jordan Abdull hit two penalties but KR trailed 8-4 at the break.

Catalans grabbed their second try early in the second half through Samisoni Langi when Rovers failed to deal with a high ball from Josh Drinkwater.

Rovers desperately needed the next score and it came through Adam Quinlan whose dummy gave him just enough room to touch down on the right 13 minutes into the second half, Abdull’s conversion cutting the lead to four points. Sam Tomkins jinked his way over for the visitors’ third try before Quinlan struck again for the hosts but it was too late.