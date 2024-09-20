For the third time in four years, Hull KR are 80 minutes away from a maiden Grand Final appearance.

The key difference on this occasion is that they have home advantage for the semi-final and the added bonus of a week off to recover from a gruelling run-in that saw them face all their Super League title rivals.

Leeds Rhinos had their own reasons to win in their bid to finish in the top six but they were eventually worn down by the relentless Robins to signal the end of their season.

A second-place finish is the least Rovers deserve after staying with the all-conquering Wigan Warriors to the final round of an absorbing campaign.

Much of the focus has been on Salford Red Devils' decision to send their reserves to Wigan but the League Leaders' Shield was lost the night Willie Peters' side went down at the Brick Community Stadium.

The Robins have the perfect opportunity to set up an Old Trafford revenge mission after getting straight back on the horse to make it 10 wins in 11 games and see off a late charge from Warrington Wolves.

Rovers have earned the right to sit back and watch the drama unfold in the first week of the play-offs, which will see Warrington host St Helens and Leigh Leopards travel to Salford.

KR will face the highest-ranked winners on October 4 in what is arguably the biggest-ever game at Sewell Group Craven Park and a trip that none of their rivals will fancy.

Hull KR celebrate Jesse Sue's try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

As the Robins set about succeeding where they failed in 2021 and 2023, Leeds have been left to reflect on another lost season.

The Rhinos showed signs of recovery under Brad Arthur but would struggle to put forward a compelling argument that they were among the six best teams during the regular season.

Leeds were bullied in last week's drubbing at Wigan to highlight the work required in the off-season but they at least made Rovers work for their victory.

The Rhinos were rewarded for a strong start when Rhyse Martin broke the deadlock against his future employers.

There was a big game feel at Craven Park. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

A penalty for a late hit on Harry Newman took Leeds deep into KR territory and the visitors did not need a second invitation, Brodie Croft getting away a sublime pass at the line to put Martin over.

Martin's conversion attempt hit the upright to ironic cheers but the Rhinos had the start they craved at a venue that can swallow visiting sides up.

True to form, though, Leeds suffered a lapse of discipline to let Rovers off the hook.

The Robins marched upfield with the help of a relieving penalty and quickly turned territory into points.

Matt Parcell races away to score Hull KR's first try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Matty Storton poked his nose through the line and found Matt Parcell who raced 20 metres to score against his old club in his penultimate appearance at Craven Park.

Leeds could have lost their way but stayed in the fight and silenced the home fans again when Alfie Edgell brushed off a poor attempt from Tyrone May and stepped Jack Broadbent to finish in style.

Edgell was faultless for 37 minutes before coming up with a huge error to gift Peta Hiku a try.

Mikey Lewis sent a wicked kick into the night sky and the young full-back was unable to take it in as he ran back towards the corner flag, with Hiku on hand to take advantage.

Lewis missed from the touchline but the off-colour Robins would have taken 10-10 at the interval.

Whether it was a spray from Peters or the opportunity to reset, Rovers came out like a different side at the start of the second half.

Leeds took the fight to Hull KR with a youthful backline. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The hosts had a bit of help from Leeds who inexplicably failed to get a kick away on the last tackle on their own 20.

KR duly made them pay, Lewis dancing away from two defenders to give Tom Opacic a simple finish on what may have been his final appearance for the club as a replacement for Oliver Gildart.

Rhinos old boy Ryan Hall, who will return to his former club next season, had a try ruled out for obstruction as the Robins went for the kill – but they did not have to wait much longer for a crucial fourth try.

Sue – a contender for the Super League Dream Team – was the scorer after charging onto a crash ball in trademark fashion to score his seventh of the year.

Craven Park could breathe a collective sigh of relief and Rovers threatened to cut loose when Joe Burgess slammed the ball down in the corner from Hiku's classy offload.

Leeds kept going and scored a late consolation through Andy Ackers but it was a night that highlighted the scale of the club's fall from grace.

Hull KR: Broadbent, Burgess, Hiku, Opacic, Hall, May, Lewis, Sue, Parcell, Whitbread, Storton, Batchelor, Hadley. Substitutes: Litten, King, Luckley, Brown.

Tries: Parcell (22), Hiku (37), Opacic (47), Sue (58), Burgess (67)

Goals: Lewis 3/5

Leeds Rhinos: Edgell, Lumb, Newman, Momirovski, Roberts, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, Sangare, McDonnell, Martin, Smith. Substitutes: O'Connor, Lisone, Bentley, Donaldson.

Tries: Martin (17), Edgell (29), Ackers (79)

Goals: Martin 2/3