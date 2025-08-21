THE latest Rugby League Talk podcast brings you the latest news from the White Rose in Super League and beyond.

On this week’s show, The Yorkshire Post’s rugby league correspondent James O’Brien joins host Phil Harrison to reflect on Hull KR’s League Leaders’ Shield chances after beating biggest rivals Wigan Warriors and whether Leeds Rhinos can somehow join them to make it a Yorkshire one-two at the top of the standings – the two meeting at Headingley in Round 23 on Thursday night.