Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos and the push to secure a Super League 1-2 for Yorkshire - YP Rugby League Talk
On this week’s show, The Yorkshire Post’s rugby league correspondent James O’Brien joins host Phil Harrison to reflect on Hull KR’s League Leaders’ Shield chances after beating biggest rivals Wigan Warriors and whether Leeds Rhinos can somehow join them to make it a Yorkshire one-two at the top of the standings – the two meeting at Headingley in Round 23 on Thursday night.
We assess the impact Jake Connor has had on the Rhinos’ season and his Man of Steel chances as well as the awarding to Wakefield of a 48-0 win after the cancellation of their game against Salford Red Devils at the weekend.