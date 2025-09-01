Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos receive bans at crucial stage of Super League season

Hull KR have suffered a derby blow after losing Rhyse Martin to a two-match suspension.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The goalkicking back-rower has been charged with grade D head contact following his yellow card in the early stages of last week's win over St Helens.

Martin received 12 penalty points for the tackle on Morgan Knowles and an additional three due to the failed head injury assessment, taking him over the threshold for a two-game ban and a fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Papua New Guinea international will miss Sunday's home clash with Hull FC and next week's trip to Wakefield Trinity.

Rovers hold a four-point advantage at the top of Super League with three rounds remaining, setting up the chance to secure the League Leaders' Shield this weekend.

Saints prop George Delaney has also received a suspension following a bruising encounter at Craven Park.

Delaney will miss Friday's derby against Wigan Warriors after being charged with grade C head contact following a high tackle on Eribe Doro that earned him a yellow card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Title hopefuls Leeds Rhinos will be without recent arrival Joe Shorrocks for Thursday's trip to Huddersfield Giants.

Rhyse Martin is set to miss the Hull derby. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The versatile forward has been handed a two-game ban for dangerous contact on Hull FC prop Liam Watts, meaning he will also sit out next week's home clash with Catalans Dragons.