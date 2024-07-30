Hull KR boss Willie Peters coy over Rhyse Martin link as forward prepares for Leeds Rhinos exit

The Papua New Guinea captain is set to become a free agent after the Rhinos confirmed that he had rejected a new deal, adding weight to the report from the Hull Daily Mail that Rovers were the "clear favourites" for his signature.

Martin – one of the most consistent back-rowers in Super League since his arrival in 2019 – would strengthen something of a problem position for the Robins, with his prolific goalkicking an added bonus.

Peters, however, was coy about the club's interest in the 31-year-old in his weekly press conference.

"There's no update on recruitment at this stage," said Peters, who has already signed Tom Davies, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Michael McIlorum, Eribe Doro and Bill Leyland for 2025.

"When we do (some business), I'll be able to update. Recruitment is always evolving and we're always looking at ways to improve the squad. That's where it's at."

Asked about Martin's qualities, Peters added: "He's a good player, there's no doubt about that.

"He's been a good player over here for a number of years now."

Rhyse Martin has been heavily linked with Hull KR. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Martin is currently classed as an overseas player but a change to the rulings is in the works whereby individuals who acquire British citizenship would no longer count towards a club's quota.

The forward is eligible after spending five years in England but even if he applies, Peters does not expect the change to take effect until 2026, contrary to recent reports.

"Is that coming in definitely next year?" he said. "I'm not 100 per cent sure.

"I've heard about it before but I'm not sure if that comes in next year or the year after."

Elliot Minchella returns to action this week. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Should the new rulings be introduced in 2026 and Rovers sign Martin, Peters would have a decision to make over which current overseas player to move on.

As it stands, KR have all seven quota places filled for next season, with Peta Hiku, Tom Opacic, Jesse Sue, Jai Whitbread, Kelepi Tanginoa, Tyrone May and the incoming Waerea-Hargreaves contracted to the club.

Asked about that situation, Peters replied: "I've got nothing to say at the moment. If there's something to add on recruitment, I'll talk about it."

The Australian's immediate priority is Friday's top-of-the-table clash with Warrington Wolves.

Matty Storton will miss out for Hull KR against Warrington. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Captain Elliot Minchella and half-back Tyrone May will return at the Halliwell Jones Stadium after sitting out KR's win over London Broncos last week.

"We've got the majority of the squad to pick from," said Peters. "We've pulled up okay from the London game.

"Tyrone May and Elliot Minchella will be fine so we'll welcome those two back this week."

Peters must make one enforced change after losing in-form forward Matty Storton to suspension.

Storton received a one-match ban for grade C 'other contrary behaviour' following an incident in the match against London.

"It's obviously disappointing that we don't have Stoz this week," said Peters.

"But the ruling is that you can't put your leg out (when an opposition player is) in the act of scoring. Because the leg made contact with the player's head, that's where the issue is.

"There was no intent, no malice and it wasn't deliberate at all – he was just trying to stop a try.