Hull KR boss Willie Peters delivers Brad Arthur verdict and positive Niall Evalds update
Arthur will be in charge of the Rhinos for the final 10 games of the season, starting with Saturday’s home fixture against Rovers.
Peters expects Leeds to be a different beast under the former Parramatta Eels head coach.
"I know exactly what Brad's style is," said Peters, who coached against Arthur as an assistant in the NRL. "Brad is effort first and likes his teams to play physical.
"It's an easy one this week because what do you get when a new coach comes in? You get a lift, so we certainly know what we're going to get.
"It's an opportunity for us to go back to what we do well which is energy and effort, similar to what the Leeds players will be doing for Brad.
"Brad Arthur is a very, very good coach. He's proven himself in the NRL over 10 years at Parra, a big club over there.
"Leeds are lucky to have a guy like Brad take over. We know what they're going to come with but we'll just worry about what we can control."
The third-placed Robins are six points better off than play-off hopefuls Leeds after returning to winning ways in last week's derby against Hull FC.
Rovers were left sweating over Niall Evalds' groin injury but he may only miss the trip to Headingley.
"Hopefully Niall is only going to be one week," said Peters.
"It's possibly a one to two-week injury. We're not 100 per cent sure but it's not as bad as we first thought.
"Sam (Luckley) will come back into contention for this week. He's passed all the protocols and has trained with us."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.