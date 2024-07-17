Hull KR boss Willie Peters delivers Brad Arthur verdict and positive Niall Evalds update

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arthur will be in charge of the Rhinos for the final 10 games of the season, starting with Saturday’s home fixture against Rovers.

Peters expects Leeds to be a different beast under the former Parramatta Eels head coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know exactly what Brad's style is," said Peters, who coached against Arthur as an assistant in the NRL. "Brad is effort first and likes his teams to play physical.

"It's an easy one this week because what do you get when a new coach comes in? You get a lift, so we certainly know what we're going to get.

"It's an opportunity for us to go back to what we do well which is energy and effort, similar to what the Leeds players will be doing for Brad.

"Brad Arthur is a very, very good coach. He's proven himself in the NRL over 10 years at Parra, a big club over there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Leeds are lucky to have a guy like Brad take over. We know what they're going to come with but we'll just worry about what we can control."

Brad Arthur takes charge of his first game as Leeds boss this weekend. (Photo: Peter Smith)

The third-placed Robins are six points better off than play-off hopefuls Leeds after returning to winning ways in last week's derby against Hull FC.

Rovers were left sweating over Niall Evalds' groin injury but he may only miss the trip to Headingley.

"Hopefully Niall is only going to be one week," said Peters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's possibly a one to two-week injury. We're not 100 per cent sure but it's not as bad as we first thought.