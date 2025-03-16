Hull KR boss Willie Peters explains why Arthur Mourgue is good fit after landing Catalans Dragons full-back
The versatile France international is set to replace Niall Evalds at Craven Park, with All Out Rugby League reporting that he is on his way to Huddersfield Giants.
Mourgue has played 103 games for the Dragons since his debut in 2018, including appearances in the 2021 and 2023 Grand Finals.
The 25-year-old was due to join Rovers at the end of the year but has linked up with Willie Peters' side early.
"We're delighted for Arthur to join Hull KR," said Peters, whose team are the early pacesetters in Super League.
"His strength is his running game. We’re looking to further develop that.
"Arthur's other strength is his pace and he can play multiple positions. Arthur is an 80 per cent plus goalkicker which will certainly help us in the short term.
"This is a major move for Arthur and his partner to come from their home country to England. However, it shows the commitment they are both making to want to be a part of the Hull KR family."