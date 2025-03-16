Hull KR boss Willie Peters explains why Arthur Mourgue is good fit after landing Catalans Dragons full-back

Catalans Dragons full-back Arthur Mourgue has joined Hull KR on a three-and-a-half-year deal with immediate effect.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The versatile France international is set to replace Niall Evalds at Craven Park, with All Out Rugby League reporting that he is on his way to Huddersfield Giants.

Mourgue has played 103 games for the Dragons since his debut in 2018, including appearances in the 2021 and 2023 Grand Finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 25-year-old was due to join Rovers at the end of the year but has linked up with Willie Peters' side early.

"We're delighted for Arthur to join Hull KR," said Peters, whose team are the early pacesetters in Super League.

"His strength is his running game. We’re looking to further develop that.

"Arthur's other strength is his pace and he can play multiple positions. Arthur is an 80 per cent plus goalkicker which will certainly help us in the short term.