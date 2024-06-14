Hull KR boss Willie Peters not fooled by Huddersfield Giants' lowly position

Willie Peters is paying little attention to the Super League table ahead of Hull KR's home date with Huddersfield Giants.

The third-placed Robins have the opportunity to move joint top tonight after bouncing back from their Challenge Cup semi-final exit with back-to-back wins.

By contrast, Huddersfield are eighth following a run of one win in five games, which came last time out against lowly Hull FC.

Ian Watson's side sit four points adrift of the play-off positions heading into a challenging month that features trips to Rovers, Catalans Dragons, Warrington Wolves and Leigh Leopards.

"It's a very tight competition," said Peters.

"We've got two games before the international break. If you win those two games, it puts you on a different level to where you're at now.

"We've got a lot of respect for Huddersfield. Ian Watson is a very good coach and you can see they're detailed in what they do.

"But we always look at what we can control. I know what we've got in our dressing room and we've seen that in the last couple of performances against London and a gritty, tough one against a good Leigh team.

Willie Peters' side are well placed in Super League. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"If we get our end right, it puts us in a good position."

Huddersfield endured a hugely disappointing 2023 season and carried their patchy form into this year, following up a five-match winning streak with five consecutive defeats.

However, only the top four have scored more tries than the Giants, who have hit the 50-point mark on three occasions.

Peters is wary of the attacking threats in the Huddersfield line-up, even if Jake Connor misses out ahead of an expected loan departure.

Hull KR celebrate Niall Evalds' try against Leigh. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"They're pretty structured in the way they attack in terms of their framework," said Peters.

"Off the back of that, they've got individuals that you can't plan for because they're off-the-cuff players off the back of that framework.

"You need to look at how you can control what's thrown at you. That's sticking to our systems, keep working hard for each other and not taking a breath defensively because you can't afford to do that against guys like (Tui) Lolohea and Connor.

"We've got a fair idea of what they'll throw at us but you need to be ready for kicks on play three. I say this respectfully but sometimes players like that don't know what they're doing so we've got to keep moving and working.