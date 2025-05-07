Hull KR boss Willie Peters provides injury latest ahead of Challenge Cup semi-final against Catalans Dragons

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters will welcome back a quartet of big guns for Saturday's Challenge Cup semi-final against Catalans Dragons but doubt remains over Oliver Gildart's participation.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Burgess, Tom Davies, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Kelepi Tanginoa are all poised to return after sitting out the Magic Weekend win over Salford Red Devils.

Burgess and Tanginoa have cleared concussion protocols, while Davies is over a shoulder injury. Waerea-Hargreaves was rested in Newcastle to give Eribe Doro a run in Super League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They'll all be back," said Peters after overseeing a training session at the LNER Community Stadium, the venue for the last-four tie.

"Kelepi passed all his protocols, Jared was more around opportunity and the other two are good to go.

"Tom could have probably played last week. We didn't want to risk him but if it was a cup semi, he would have played.

"The way we trained then, there was a lot of intensity and energy – that's what those experienced guys bring. You don't want to be a coach who has to drive intensity because that should come from within.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They give confidence to the group as well so it's good to have them back. That was a semi-final of a cup session."

Oliver Gildart appears to be losing his fitness race. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Gildart sustained a knee injury at St James' Park and appears to be losing his race to be fit for the date with the Dragons.

"There is something there which we can see on the scans," added Peters.

"Now he has to see a specialist and we will see how it goes off the back of that and whether he will be okay or if he needs surgery. We should know more later on Thursday."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers are preparing for their fourth consecutive appearance in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup but Wigan Warriors' early exit has left Peters' side in new territory as the favourites to win the competition.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves returns for Hull KR this week. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Peters has played down the significance of the tag as the Robins bid to end their 40-year major trophy drought.

"If the bookies are going with those odds, I think it shows how far we've come," said Peters. "But it doesn't mean anything – you've got to go out and do the job.

"Once Wigan got knocked out, they put us as favourites but we know what we're up against this week. Catalans aren't going to be worrying about odds; they'll be worrying about getting to Wembley just like we are."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KR are eight points better off than the Dragons after 10 rounds of Super League but Steve McNamara's side have had the edge in meetings between the sides in recent years.

While he has full respect for the 2018 cup winners, Peters is backing his team to rise to the occasion.

"They've got a good team and are pretty much full strength now," he said.

"It's showing in their results that they've got their best players and experienced players back on the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know what we're up against and that it's going to be a tough, physical game. They've got a big pack – but I'd like to think our pack can win that middle third. I'm more than confident.

"I'm always a believer that whoever wins the middle third more often than not goes on to win the game, but what I'm enjoying is that our spine is connecting more in those bigger moments because we've challenged them to do that.