Hull KR boss Willie Peters reacts after weakened Salford Red Devils squad leaves League Leaders' Shield hopes in tatters

Single-minded Hull KR boss Willie Peters insists Salford Red Devils' decision to rest players and effectively gift Wigan Warriors the League Leaders' Shield they have battled for all season is none of his concern.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peters, whose team are two points behind the leaders heading into the final round of the regular campaign, has taken an admirable stance in biting his tongue despite widespread condemnation across the sport.

Salford secured their Super League play-off place with a thumping win at Hull FC and could yet claim fourth spot but Paul Rowley's 21-man squad for Thursday's game at Wigan includes just four players who featured last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Red Devils will either play Leigh Leopards at home or St Helens away in next week's eliminators, depending on the result of the fixture between their two rivals on Friday.

Asked about Rowley's decision to rest players en masse, Peters said: "That's none of our business or concern.

"Naturally, if they don't field a strong team, you know what the result is going to be. Wigan would be hard to beat no matter who Salford play.

"But that's out of our hands. What we can control is our prep and what we do on Friday."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan were originally due to face Salford on Friday night at the same time as KR's home clash with Leeds Rhinos.

Willie Peters is philosophical about Salford's decision to rest their star men. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

However, the game at the Brick Community Stadium was brought forward by 24 hours at late notice following the Warriors' win over Leeds last Friday.

That decision left the Red Devils facing a shorter turnaround, increasing the potential for injuries heading into a do-or-die play-off tie next week.

Peters refused to be drawn on whether he thought the integrity of the competition had been damaged.

"I just want to talk about Friday," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Red Devils confirmed their play-off place with a thumping win over Hull FC. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"If I had a strong opinion on it, I'd bring it up, but the focus for me is what we do on Friday night.

"If teams decide to do that because they think they've got an opportunity to win the week after, it's none of my business.

"I'll leave that to the RFL. It's up to Salford to make that decision. All I care about is Friday and us preparing for our game.

"I'm not worried about any other team; I'm just worried about what we do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull KR are in the box seat to finish second after beating Leigh. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"Other people can talk about it but I'm not going to comment on it because I'm just focused on what we're doing."

The final round matches were played on the same night in 2023 but there are games across three days this week, including Saturday's standalone fixture between Hull and Catalans Dragons.

The staggered schedule could create a scenario where both teams know exactly what they need, in Hull's case to avoid last place and the wooden spoon.

"This might be selfish but I haven't even thought about it," added Peters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If it hinders other teams and that's what they're thinking about, I can't control that.

"If we go win, we finish two top. If Wigan lose and we win, we finish first. If we lose and Warrington win, we finish third.

Elliot Minchella was sin-binned in the closing stages of the win against Leigh. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"All I'm concerned about is us going to do a job on Friday."

KR's hopes of claiming the League Leaders' Shield may be over – barring a miracle in the Wigan game – but a top-two finish brings rich rewards in the form of a home semi-final and a much-needed week off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Third-placed Warrington Wolves, who host lowly London Broncos, are ready to pounce should Rovers slip up.

Regardless of the outcome of Friday's matches, the Robins are guaranteed their highest-ever Super League finish.

"Every team in the competition wants a top-two position," said Peters.

"At the start of the year, everyone is in a position to chase that and as the season progresses teams fall away. It's down to two now for the final spot. Warrington are chasing a win and we're the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is the highest we've finished in Super League but we're not finished yet."

KR's chances of securing a top-two spot have been hit by Elliot Minchella's two-game ban for a high tackle in last week's win at Leigh.

Rovers are contesting the grading of the charge in an attempt to make Minchella available for the first game of the play-offs, with that appeal hearing pushed back to next week at the club's request.

"It's with the people above me but the final decision will be made next week," said Peters.