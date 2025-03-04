Hull KR boss Willie Peters reacts to Rhyse Martin blow as he provides Elliot Minchella, Mikey Lewis, Tyrone May latest

Willie Peters insists Hull KR will not feel sorry for themselves after losing Rhyse Martin to a long-term injury.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The goalkicking second-rower, who joined the Robins fresh from two consecutive ever-present seasons with Leeds Rhinos, is facing up to spending four months on the sidelines.

Martin suffered damage to his quadriceps in the early stages of last week's win over Salford Red Devils and requires surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's not good news at all for Rhyse or us," said Rovers boss Peters during his press conference on Tuesday.

"He'll be out for four months. He needs to have an operation on his quad.

"It's in the tendon so it's a nasty one. It's a tear which will require surgery.

"He told me after the game that he felt a pop which is never a good sign. He's seen a specialist and has got an operation on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was fitting into the squad well and is obviously a key player for us – but we know in four months' time we'll be getting a guy that's ready to go again.

Rhyse Martin will miss a chunk of the season through injury. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"The most important thing now for Rhyse is that he has his operation, recovers well and spends some time with his family."

Martin had made a strong start to life at Craven Park following his high-profile move from Headingley.

The loss of one of the club's star signings is a huge blow for the Robins but Peters is more concerned about the player's wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You never want to see any player get injured but it's the unfortunate part of the game, especially when they're out for long periods of time," added Peters, who could share Martin's role between Dean Hadley and Kelepi Tanginoa in a repeat of last season.

Elliot Minchella is fit to face St Helens. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's what they love doing and when that's taken away from them it affects everybody but the individual the most.

"With an injury like this, we need to be around Rhyse and make sure he's OK. He will be. He's got some good support from his family and the club."

Elliot Minchella was also an injury doubt for Friday's trip to St Helens after complaining of hamstring tightness in the second half of last week's game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the KR captain has quickly overcome the issue and will lead the side out at the Totally Wicked Stadium in a timely boost for Peters.

Mikey Lewis, left, watched from the sidelines last week. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"Mini will be playing," said Peters. "He recovered well from the game and has got through training.

"It was just a bit of tightness. He'll be ready to go."

Peters remains hopeful that half-backs Mikey Lewis and Tyrone May will be fit to face Saints after sitting out the victory against Salford.

Lewis has been nursing an ankle problem, while May has missed the last two matches with a hamstring strain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We'll know more later in the week," said Peters, who must find a replacement for full-back Niall Evalds due to the concussion he sustained last week.

"They've got to get through some fitness testing. I'd like to think they'll play but they've got to get through certain criteria. I'm hopeful."

Martin's injury leaves Rovers without their first-choice goalkicker for their toughest test yet.

If Lewis does not prove his fitness in time, Danny Richardson is likely to take the tee after kicking six from seven against Salford.

"It'll depend on who plays in the halves," said Peters.

"Danny Richardson proved that he's a great goalkicker (last week) but it'll depend on who plays.