Hull KR boss Willie Peters reveals Ryan Hall replacement in leadership team

The ex-Sydney Roosters enforcer made 316 appearances in rugby league's premier competition over a 16-year period before signing up for his first experience of Super League.

Waerea-Hargreaves joins James Batchelor in a leadership group headed by captain Elliot Minchella.

The 35-year-old is one of seven new additions to Willie Peters' ever-evolving KR squad, with Rhyse Martin and Micky McIlorum among the other high-profile recruits.

Ryan Hall and Matt Parcell have departed to leave two sizeable holes but Peters is confident Rovers will cope after overcoming the loss of Shaun Kenny-Dowall and Kane Linnett to reach last season's Grand Final.

"We value and appreciate what Hally and Matty did for our club," said the KR boss. "They played a big part in helping the club get to the position we're in today.

"Naturally, you'll miss two guys like that. Matty Storton was great for us as well.

"But we're bringing in some experienced players. Jared has been brought into our leadership group in place of Hally. He's going to bring a hell of a lot to that group and has brought a lot to the standards of the sessions so far with the intensity and experience he brings.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves takes in his new surroundings at Craven Park. (Photo: Tony Foster/Hull KR)

"We lose one experienced player and gain another. We've also lost another experienced player in Matty and brought in a player who's played as many Super League games as anyone at the moment in Micky McIlorum. We're in a good spot in that sense.

"We've brought in Tom Davies to help replace Ryan Hall's carry. Matty Parcell had some zip around the ruck but we've brought in young Bill Leyland who's got some zip as well.

"We'll be OK but you don't take anything for granted. You need to work hard and build it again."

Questions remain over Jez Litten's role in the team following the arrival of McIlorum.

The arrival of Michael McIlorum, centre, offsets the departure of Matt Parcell. (Photo: Remi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons via SWpix.com)

Litten was KR’s starting hooker in the first half of the 2024 season before playing second fiddle to Parcell in the closing stages, including a short stint off the bench at Old Trafford.

The one-cap England international is set for more game time next year but McIlorum appears better suited to starting matches.

"We'll wait and see where it goes but Micky's strengths are setting the line speed and hitting people," said Peters.

"He's physical in the way he plays. Jez can do that as well but he's got some zip.

"It's early days but if you're looking at the 17 now, I'm pretty sure they'll both be in and around it."

McIlorum and Martin linked up with their new team-mates on Monday after being granted extended leave.

Mikey Lewis will report back to Craven Park next Monday after undergoing minor surgery on a groin issue, while Tyrone May is due back in early January following the birth of his child.

Martin's arrival helps ease the load on Lewis, who was KR's main goalkicker last season.

"Mikey has added another string to his bow," said Peters.

"He took the job on last year and that's what he does – he wants more challenges and takes them on.

"But we're bringing in an 80 per cent-plus goalkicker and you certainly need that.