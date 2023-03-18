Hull KR boss Willie Peters reveals special source of inspiration ahead of Catalans Dragons trip

Hull KR have watched a rerun of the club's famous victory over a star-studded Queensland to get them in the mood for today's clash with Catalans Dragons.

The Robins will wear a special commemorative jersey in Perpignan as part of the 40-year anniversary celebrations of the stunning 8-6 win against the formidable Maroons, a side captained by the great Wally Lewis.

KR boss Willie Peters is hoping his players can do the legendary team of 1983 justice when they step out at Stade Gilbert Brutus.

"We're wearing our Queensland jersey this week," he said.

"It's been 40 years since we beat Queensland. They played the game hard and physical. We know what our DNA is about. You can be inconsistent with your execution but never with your DNA and who you are.

"We watched the game on Wednesday morning and showed the players. It's a special occasion for the players to wear the jersey this weekend.

"It was a massive achievement. They won that game through working hard for each other and being physical and aggressive, which is the type of side Catalans are.

"When we put that jersey on, we need to honour the past and the physical, tough guys who worked hard for each other."

Willie Peters has asked for a response from his side. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Rovers make the trip to the south of France on the back of disappointing home defeats to Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves.

Peters has told his team they will need to win the battle up front if they are to end the Dragons' perfect start to the season.

"There will be periods this week where Catalans have the momentum but it's how you respond and handle that," he said.

"We know what sort of team they are – they're an aggressive team who come out and try to intimidate you with their line speed and middles.

Mikey Lewis and his Hull KR team-mates are wearing maroon this week. (Photo: Tony Foster/Hull KR)

"We back ourselves in that area as well so it's going to be an exciting game."

Matt Parcell and Matty Storton drop out of the team but influential half-back Jordan Abdull is back in a major boost for the Robins.

Peters is backing hooker Jez Litten to shine in the absence of Parcell.

"I'm really looking forward to Jez getting his opportunity," said Peters.

"I've always spoken highly of him and I think it's a chance for him to showcase his skills.